Recipe
February 19, 2026
Benedict Lim’s Short Rib Rigatoni
“We combine rigatoni and nui xào bò layered with beef bourguignon–style short ribs, bridging Vietnamese flavour with French influence.” — Benedict Lim
Directions
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Cook Short Ribs
- In large pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil on high. Season short ribs with salt and pepper, and sear for 1 minute on each side or until golden. Set aside.
- Add onions and carrots, and sauté for 2 minutes or until caramelized. Add tomato paste and garlic, and cook for 1 more minute, stirring to combine.
- Add red wine, thyme, bay leaves, star anise and cinnamon stick, and reduce until almost dry. Add stock and seared short ribs, and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 60 minutes, or until short ribs are tender.
- Remove short ribs, cool and strain cooking liquid through fine-mesh sieve and reserve liquid. Cut cooled short ribs into 1″ cubes.
Cook Pasta
- In medium pot, bring water to a boil. Cook rigatoni for 12 minutes or until al dente.
- In large sauté pan, combine cooked rigatoni, sweet chili sauce, oyster sauce, Maggi seasoning and braising liquid, and reduce by half. Add short rib pieces and reduce by half again, or until sauce has thickened.
- Finish with bone marrow butter, if using, and garnish with crispy garlic, grape tomatoes, cilantro and freshly cracked black pepper.
Photographer:
Sherman Chong (Benedict’s portrait)/Dylan Nguyen (rigatoni)