February 19, 2026
Coulson Armstrong’s Golden Beets with Tonnato
“Badger Flame beets are super sweet, and pairing them with briny capers, tonnato sauce, dill and trout roe — which can be replaced with pickled and diced golden beets — makes the dish feel rich but grounded.” — Coulson Armstrong
Directions
Yield: Serves 2 to 4
Make Beets and Sauce
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat beets in olive oil and kosher salt, then wrap in foil. Roast for 45 to 60 minutes, until tender. Peel warm, then slice.
- To blender add tuna, Bonito flakes, anchovies, garlic, egg yolks, capers, lemon juice and mustard, and blend until smooth. Slowly stream in neutral and olive oil, until emulsified. Season with salt, to taste, and chill, covered in the refrigerator, for 30 minutes.
- To plate, arrange beets overlapping each other in a circular pattern. Spoon Tonnato Sauce on beets. Add trout roe (or pickled diced beets, if using), and garnish with dill, lemon zest, Maldon sea salt and pepper.
Photographer:
Taylor Renee Whyte (Coulson’s portrait, beets)