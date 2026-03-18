Recipe
March 18, 2026
Croque Monsieur
“An authentic croque monsieur includes béchamel sauce, making for a far more velvety texture.” — Lesley Chesterman
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Preheat Oven and Toast Bread
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Prepare a foil-lined baking sheet.
- Lightly toast bread (my preference, but it’s not necessary) and place slices on baking sheet.
Make Béchamel Sauce
- In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add flour and whisk vigorously for a good 30 seconds. While whisking, slowly pour in 1 cup of milk, and continue whisking to remove any lumps. Add remaining milk (or milk and cream) a little at a time, whisking constantly, until mixture is smooth and creamy. Stir in salt, pepper and nutmeg. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Transfer 1 cup of warm Béchamel Sauce into small bowl. Pour remaining Béchamel Sauce into shallow dish, cover with plastic wrap pressed against surface, and refrigerate for up to a week for another use.
Make Croque Monsieur
- Whisk warm Béchamel Sauce until smooth, then whisk in ¾ cup of cheese. Spread about 1 tbsp of sauce onto each of the 4 slices of bread (make sure to spread right to corners) and top each with 2 or 3 slices of ham. Spread another tablespoon of sauce over ham, then top with second piece of bread, pressing down lightly. Spread remaining Béchamel Sauce equally over tops of each sandwich and sprinkle with remaining cheese.
- Bake until tops are golden and bubbling, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly before eating.
Photographer:
Maude Chauvin
Source:
Recipe from A Montreal Cook by Lesley Chesterman. Photography by Maude Chauvin. ©2026 by Lesley Chesterman. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved