Recipe
March 18, 2026
The Best Bran Muffins
“I love a good bran muffin for its fibre, but especially this one for its taste of bran paired with bittersweet molasses.” — Lesley Chesterman
Directions
Yield: Makes 10 muffins
Make Muffins
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line muffin tin with 10 large paper liners or, for crisper muffins, spray tin with nonstick spray.
- In medium-size bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until smooth, then blend in oil, molasses,
buttermilk and vanilla. Stir in bran and let sit while you sift together flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in another bowl. Stir dry ingredients into wet until just combined (don’t overmix).
- Spoon batter into muffin cups. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Enjoy warm (and don’t eat too many, or you may regret it!).
Photographer:
Maude Chauvin
Source:
Recipe from A Montreal Cook by Lesley Chesterman. Photography by Maude Chauvin. ©2026 by Lesley Chesterman. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved