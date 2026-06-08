Recipe
June 8, 2026
Epic Tarragon Roast Chicken
“There are recipes in this book that I love because they are interesting, there are those that I love for their simplicity, and there are those that I find myself making again and again. This is the latter, a great roast chicken, the heart of home cooking and one of life’s great pleasures.” — Julius Roberts
Directions
Yield: Serves 5
Prepare Chicken
- Preheat oven to 220°C fan and start by spatchcocking chicken. To do this, turn it over and cut along one side of spine from tail to neck. Then turn it over, open out two sides and press down hard to flatten it. Your butcher will gladly do this for you. Lay chicken in large, high-sided roasting tray, season generously with salt on both sides and leave for 60 minutes at room temperature so it loses chill of fridge.
Roast Chicken
- When ready, generously drizzle skin with olive oil and work it into all nooks and crannies. Smash head of garlic and hide cloves underneath chicken, then roast in oven for 20 to 30 minutes, until skin begins to turn golden brown. Meanwhile, mix cream, tarragon and mustard in a bowl and season well with salt and pepper.
- After 20 to 30 minutes, turn oven down to 140°C fan, take out chicken and pour generous glass of white wine into tray. Then pour tarragon cream all over chicken and place back in oven for 30 to 40 minutes until it’s ready.
- To judge when it’s cooked, check deepest part of thigh with temperature probe, looking for 65 to 70°C. If you don’t have one, prod this point with skewer and ensure juices run clear. At this point, remove from oven and leave to rest for 15 minutes, covered loosely with bit of foil.
- Carve straight into tray and serve as you like, with lots of sauce, garlic and zingy green salad.
Source:
“The Farm Table” Text copyright © 2023 by Julius Roberts. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Elena Heatherwick, except as noted. Illustrations copyright © 2023 by Jethro Buck. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group