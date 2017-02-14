Foaming Butter-Basted Rib Eye

Foaming Butter-Basted Rib EyeRecipe By: Kristen Eppich
Total Time: 25 Minutes
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
This fresh take on a classic was created in honor of our 30th anniversary.
Ingredients
- 1 1 1⁄2-to 2″-thick bone-in rib eye steak, preferably a cowboy cut, 600-700 g
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
Directions Yield: Serves 2
Brown Steak
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Heat oil in large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- Pat steak dry and season well with salt and pepper.
- Add steak to pan, pressing down gently to ensure all of bottom side of steak is making contact with pan. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom is dark golden-brown. Flip and repeat.
- To brown sides of steak, grasp steak with tongs and hold upright in pan, browning all sides where possible.
Roast Steak
- Lay steak back in pan and transfer to oven. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until instant-read meat thermometer registers 120°F at the thickest point.
- Remove from oven and transfer steak to plate.
- Pour out any oil from cast-iron pan and discard.
Finish Steak
- Place pan on burner over medium heat.
- Return steak to pan. Add thyme and garlic. Add butter and allow it to melt and foam up. Cook, tilting pan and basting steak with butter 2 minutes. Flip, cooking and basting 2 more minutes for medium rare (longer for more doneness).
- Remove from pan and let rest on a plate 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
