Foaming Butter-Basted Rib Eye

Recipe By:  Kristen Eppich
rib
Total Time:  25 Minutes
Prep Time:  10 Minutes

This fresh take on a classic was created in honor of our 30th anniversary.

Find more classic House & Home recipes here.

Ingredients
  • 1 1 1⁄2-to 2″-thick bone-in rib eye steak, preferably a cowboy cut, 600-700 g
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
Directions Yield:  Serves 2

Brown Steak

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Heat oil in large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Pat steak dry and season well with salt and pepper.
  4. Add steak to pan, pressing down gently to ensure all of bottom side of steak is making contact with pan. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom is dark golden-brown. Flip and repeat.
  5. To brown sides of steak, grasp steak with tongs and hold upright in pan, browning all sides where possible.

Roast Steak

  1. Lay steak back in pan and transfer to oven. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until instant-read meat thermometer registers 120°F at the thickest point.
  2. Remove from oven and transfer steak to plate.
  3. Pour out any oil from cast-iron pan and discard.

Finish Steak

  1. Place pan on burner over medium heat.
  2. Return steak to pan. Add thyme and garlic. Add butter and allow it to melt and foam up. Cook, tilting pan and basting steak with butter 2 minutes. Flip, cooking and basting 2 more minutes for medium rare (longer for more doneness).
  3. Remove from pan and let rest on a plate 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

