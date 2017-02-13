20 Of Our Favorite House & Home Classic Recipes

“Basting anything in butter is always a good idea, but treating a rib eye like this does wonderful things. Start with a quick pan-sear to caramelize and give it a few minutes in the oven before hitting the pan with garlic, thyme and lots of butter. Basting the steak with the foamy butter finishes off the cooking and takes the flavor over the top. A cowboy cut is a 2″-thick steak cut on the long bone — it’s the premium cut of the rib eye. Call your butcher ahead of time to order one, and be sure they trim the bone to a size that will fit your pan.” – Kristen Eppich

