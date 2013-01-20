Green Papaya Salad Recipe

1 large green papaya, peeled, deseeded (or, if unavailable, 1 unripe mango, stone removed, or 1 very firm cucumber, deseeded) 5 garlic cloves 3 red chilies, finely chopped (or to taste) Large pinch of salt 1 tsp dried shrimp or shrimp paste 1 tbsp fish sauce Juice of 2 limes 1 tbsp sugar 4 cherry tomatoes, cut into very small segments 3 heaped tbsp beansprouts 4 tbsp crushed peanuts

Directions

Step 1: Shred the papaya (or mango or cucumber) into long, thin matchsticks.

Step 2: Using a pestle and mortar, crush the garlic, chilies and salt. Add a small handful of the papaya and the dried shrimp or shrimp paste and gently pound until some of the juices are released.

Step 3: Transfer to a bowl and stir in the rest of the ingredients, reserving some of the peanuts to sprinkle on top before serving.

Tip: The raw freshness of this dish not only gives a beautiful crunchy texture and delicious flavours but also makes it very nutritious. Surprisingly filling and very easy to prepare, it makes a great light lunch alternative to your average sandwich.

Reprinted with permission from Natasha Edwards’ Garlic: The Mighty Bulb (2012 Firefly Books).