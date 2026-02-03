Recipe

February 3, 2026

Green Pasta with Lemon and Pecorino

Recipe: Christine Flynn

“My family loves this green pasta sauce smothered all over big, soft pasta noodles.” — Christine Flynn

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. paccheri or other pasta
  • 2 tbsp olive oil, more for drizzling
  • 2 cups frozen broccoli florets
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 cup vegetable broth, chicken broth or water
  • 4 cups fresh or frozen baby spinach
  • Handful of fresh basil, plus more to garnish
  • ½ cup heavy (35%) cream or labneh
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • ½ cup finely-grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese, more to serve
  • Freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Cook Pasta

  1. Bring large saucepan of salted water to rolling boil over high heat. Cook pasta for about 2 minutes less than package recommends. Scoop out and reserve ½ cup of pasta water. Drain pasta. Drizzle with olive oil and toss so that it doesn’t stick together.

Make Sauce

  1. Return empty saucepan to burner and turn heat to high. Add olive oil and broccoli. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until broccoli turns bright green. Add garlic cloves. Cook for 1 minute. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add spinach. Stir to wilt spinach. Turn off heat.
  2. Using slotted spoon, transfer broccoli, garlic and spinach to high-speed blender, along with fresh basil. Pulse to combine. With blender running on low speed, slowly pour in any broth remaining in pot after you scooped out vegetables, followed by cream. If you’re using labneh instead of cream, add about half of reserved pasta water and puree until smooth. Season with salt to taste.

Combine and Serve

  1. Transfer broccoli sauce back to saucepan. Add pasta. Cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring to coat pasta in sauce. Add lemon juice and pecorino cheese. Stir to combine. The pasta should be quite saucy, so if it’s looking a little dry, add another splash or two of reserved pasta water and stir to combine.
  2. Divide pasta among bowls. Garnish with more pecorino cheese and cracked black pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
  3. Store leftovers in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Photographer:

Suech and Beck

Source:

Excerpted from Easy Does It by Christine Flynn. Copyright ©2026 Christine Flynn. Photography by Suech and Beck. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

