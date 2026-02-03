Recipe
February 3, 2026
Herby Feta Orzo
“Use whatever combination of herbs you have — there is no need to spend time mincing them, since they are best when they are just roughly torn and add colour, texture and freshness in an effortless way.” — Christine Flynn
Directions
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Make Honey Harissa
- Soak chilies in small bowl of room-temperature water for 20 minutes so that they soften, then drain. Remove stems and do your best to remove seeds, but don’t stress over it.
- Place chilies, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, Aleppo pepper, paprika, honey, kosher salt and vinegar in high-speed blender and purée. Add olive oil and pulse to combine.
- Store in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Make Orzo
- Cook orzo according to package instructions. Drain thoroughly and place pasta in large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil. Toss to coat evenly. Add feta and Honey Harissa. Toss to combine. Pasta can be refrigerated until ready to serve.
- Before serving, stir orzo to break up any clumps. Gently fold in herbs. Sprinkle a bit of feta on top and drizzle with olive oil. Store leftovers in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Photographer:
Suech and Beck
Source:
Excerpted from Easy Does It by Christine Flynn. Copyright ©2026 Christine Flynn. Photography by Suech and Beck. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved