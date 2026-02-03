Recipe
February 3, 2026
Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses and Pistachios
“Pomegranate molasses cuts through the rich fatty flavour of the crisp skin and also adds excitement to the meat itself.”— Christine Flynn
Directions
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Prepare and Roast Chicken
- Preheat oven to 500°F. Line medium roasting pan with parchment paper or foil. Make note of how many pounds your chicken is before you discard packaging.
- Rub chicken allover with olive oil. Liberally sprinkle with salt and pepper, inside and out. If there is an excess of skin or fat around cavity, trim it off and discard.
- Place chicken in prepared pan, untrussed. Roast for 10 minutes per pound, plus an extra 8 to 10 minutes, or to an internal temperature of 165°F. Remove chicken from oven and let rest for about 10 minutes.
Cut Chicken, Garnish and Serve
- With chicken upright and cavity facing you, use sharp pair of kitchen shears to begin cutting chicken in half, lengthwise, along one side of backbone. Flip chicken and cut between breast meat and keel bone so chicken comes apart in two more or less equal halves.
- Arrange chicken on platter. Drizzle with pomegranate molasses. Sprinkle pistachios on top. Serve immediately.
- Store leftovers in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Photographer:
Suech and Beck
Source:
Excerpted from Easy Does It by Christine Flynn. Copyright ©2026 Christine Flynn. Photography by Suech and Beck. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved