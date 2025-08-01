Grilled Zucchini and Mozzarella Salad with Pesto

Make Pesto

In food processor, combine garlic, hemp seeds, salt and pepper. Process on low for 20 to 30 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until mixture looks like sand. Tear up arugula and add to food processor. Add basil, canola oil, olive oil and lemon juice. Process on low for 30 to 45 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Add cheese and process on low for 10 seconds. If you like pesto a little thinner, add about 1 tbsp more olive oil. Transfer pesto to glass jar or airtight container. Store in fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Make Salad

Preheat clean barbecue to high heat (425°F to 450°F). Brush zucchini with oil. Grill for about 3 minutes per side, or until dark grill marks appear and zucchini is still tender-crisp. Don’t overcook or it will get soggy as it cools. Transfer zucchini to plate to cool. Cut cooled zucchini on bias into 1″ pieces. If not preparing the salad immediately, transfer zucchini to airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 days. In large bowl, combine zucchini, tomatoes and Nut-free Arugula & Basil Pesto. Season with salt and pepper, and stir to combine. Arrange salad on serving plate. Rip cheese into bite-size pieces and scatter on top of vegetables. Garnish with radishes and basil. Serve immediately.

Note: Don’t use a block of mozzarella for this recipe. Instead, opt for fresh mozzarella that’s stored in water. It’s much more tender and has a milder, milkier flavour.