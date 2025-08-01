Recipe

August 1, 2025

Maple-dijon Chicken Thighs with Snap Pea Salsa

Recipe: Andrea Buckett

Print This

“Fresh, crisp snap pea salsa on warm grilled chicken creates a remarkable textural and temperature contrast that’s both unexpected and completely addictive.” — Andrea Buckett

Ingredients

Maple-dijon Chicken Thighs

  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 12)

Snap Pea Salsa

  • 15 oz. package sugar snap peas, trimmed and cut into 1/4″ pieces
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
  • ó small red onion, diced
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tbsp oil

Directions

Yield: Serves 6

Prepare Chicken Thighs

  1. In large bowl, combine mustard, maple syrup, oil, onion powder, garlic powder and salt. Add chicken and toss to coat. Marinate in fridge while preparing salsa.

Make Salsa

  1. In small bowl, combine snap peas, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, and toss with oil. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

Grill Chicken and Serve

  1. Preheat clean barbecue to medium-high heat (375°F to 400°F). Place chicken on barbecue, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, turning occasionally, for about 20 minutes, or until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear when chicken is pierced.
  2. Transfer chicken to platter and top with Snap Pea Salsa. Leftovers can be served warm or cold and will keep in airtight container in fridge for up to 3 days.
Author: Andrea Buckett
Source:

Recipes excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Photographs by Betty Shin Binon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Lemon-pepper Shrimp Rolls

Spatchcocked Chicken With Dijon Mustard & Herbs

Steak Fajitas with Chimichurri Avocados