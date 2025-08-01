Recipe
August 1, 2025
Maple-dijon Chicken Thighs with Snap Pea Salsa
“Fresh, crisp snap pea salsa on warm grilled chicken creates a remarkable textural and temperature contrast that’s both unexpected and completely addictive.” — Andrea Buckett
Directions
Yield: Serves 6
Prepare Chicken Thighs
- In large bowl, combine mustard, maple syrup, oil, onion powder, garlic powder and salt. Add chicken and toss to coat. Marinate in fridge while preparing salsa.
Make Salsa
- In small bowl, combine snap peas, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, and toss with oil. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.
Grill Chicken and Serve
- Preheat clean barbecue to medium-high heat (375°F to 400°F). Place chicken on barbecue, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, turning occasionally, for about 20 minutes, or until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear when chicken is pierced.
- Transfer chicken to platter and top with Snap Pea Salsa. Leftovers can be served warm or cold and will keep in airtight container in fridge for up to 3 days.
Author: Andrea Buckett
Source:
Recipes excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Photographs by Betty Shin Binon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved