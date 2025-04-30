Recipe
April 30, 2025
Herby Olive Grilled Salmon
“The fat from the fish balances perfectly with the briny brightness from the lemon and olives,” says culinary influencer and model Maryah Ananda. Get her fresh and herby grilled salmon recipe below.
Directions
Yield: Serves 6
Make Sauce
- In blender, combine 1½ cups of olive oil and all other ingredients. Blend until completely combined. Slowly add more olive oil until you reach a super-smooth, creamy consistency. Taste and adjust salt and acid levels with more sea salt and lemon juice. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 1 week.
Marinate and Grill Salmon
- Line large bowl with resealable bag. Pat fish dry. Add fish and sauce to resealable bag and mix until fillets are fully coated. Seal bag so it’s airtight and let fish marinate for at least 1 to 2 hours and up to overnight in fridge.
- To cook on grill, clean grates of grill, then use oiled paper towel to oil grates. Bring grill to medium heat. Add salmon to grill, skin-side down, over direct heat (over flame). Cover grill and cook until skin is browned and releases easily from grates, 5 to 8 minutes. Carefully flip fish and let cook until it’s completely cooked through to preferred temperature, about 5 more minutes. I like medium, about 140°F. Alternately, to cook on cast-iron grill pan, oil pan well and cook salmon over medium heat until skin self-releases, then flip and cook until you’ve
reached your desired temperature.
- Slice salmon into 2″ pieces, then brush with more fresh Best Green Sauce, drizzle of olive oil and squeeze of lemon.
Author: Maryah Ananda
Source:
Recipes from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved