Recipe

March 31, 2025

Steak with Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter

Recipe: Géraldine Leverd

“This recipe is a summer favourite, perfect for outdoor dining. The citrusy herb butter adds a burst of flavour to the juicy steak, while the grilled romaine brings a refreshing twist. It’s a quick and easy meal that feels special, making it ideal for both a weeknight dinner or a relaxed gathering with friends.” — Géraldine Leverd

Ingredients

Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter

  • 2/3 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 lemon for zesting and juicing
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • ½ tsp finely chopped fresh lemon thyme leaves
  • ½ teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • ½ teaspoon fleur de sel or sea salt flakes

Steaks

  • 2 steaks (such as sirloin or rib eye; about 7½ oz. each)
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Grilled Romaine

  • 1 head romaine lettuce, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 tbspolive oil
  • Fleur de sel or sea salt flakes and black pepper

Directions

Yield: Serves 2

Make Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter

  1. In medium bowl, mix butter, grated lemon zest, 1 tbsp lemon juice, garlic, thyme, lemon thyme, rosemary and ½ tsp fleur de sel with fork until well combined.

Make Steaks

  1. Season steaks generously with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat large skillet or cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat, then add oil. When oil is sizzling, add steaks and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium rare, or to desired doneness. During last minute of cooking, add 2 tbsp garlic, lemon and herb butter to skillet, basting steaks with melted butter. Remove steaks from skillet and let rest for a few minutes before serving.

Make Grilled Romaine

  1. Brush cut-sides of romaine halves with oil. Place romaine halves, cut sides down, in same skillet over medium-high heat. Grill for about 3 minutes per side, or until charred and slightly wilted. Remove and season with fleur de sel and pepper.
  2. Right before serving, add slice of butter on top of each steak. Serve immediately with grilled romaine.

Note: You can serve the leftover butter with a baguette or use it to sauté vegetables

Source:

Adapted from The New French Kitchen: Modern Takes on Favorite Classic Dishes, ©2025 by Quarto Publishing Group USA, Inc. Published by Rock Point, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Text and Photography ©2025 by Géraldine Leverd. Cover and Interior Design: Tara Long

