Recipe
March 31, 2025
Steak with Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter
“This recipe is a summer favourite, perfect for outdoor dining. The citrusy herb butter adds a burst of flavour to the juicy steak, while the grilled romaine brings a refreshing twist. It’s a quick and easy meal that feels special, making it ideal for both a weeknight dinner or a relaxed gathering with friends.” — Géraldine Leverd
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Make Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter
- In medium bowl, mix butter, grated lemon zest, 1 tbsp lemon juice, garlic, thyme, lemon thyme, rosemary and ½ tsp fleur de sel with fork until well combined.
Make Steaks
- Season steaks generously with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat large skillet or cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat, then add oil. When oil is sizzling, add steaks and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium rare, or to desired doneness. During last minute of cooking, add 2 tbsp garlic, lemon and herb butter to skillet, basting steaks with melted butter. Remove steaks from skillet and let rest for a few minutes before serving.
Make Grilled Romaine
- Brush cut-sides of romaine halves with oil. Place romaine halves, cut sides down, in same skillet over medium-high heat. Grill for about 3 minutes per side, or until charred and slightly wilted. Remove and season with fleur de sel and pepper.
- Right before serving, add slice of butter on top of each steak. Serve immediately with grilled romaine.
Note: You can serve the leftover butter with a baguette or use it to sauté vegetables
Adapted from The New French Kitchen: Modern Takes on Favorite Classic Dishes, ©2025 by Quarto Publishing Group USA, Inc. Published by Rock Point, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Text and Photography ©2025 by Géraldine Leverd. Cover and Interior Design: Tara Long