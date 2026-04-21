Recipe
April 21, 2026
Ask A Chef: The Palate’s Lemon Meringue Salmon
The Palate restaurant shares its popular salmon recipe.
Q: My husband and I ate at The Palate in Fredericton and the Lemon Meringue Salmon was incredible. Could you get us the recipe? — PATRICIA, Halifax
A: Citrus-forward, rich and herbaceous, the Lemon Meringue Salmon is a fan favourite. “It’s been on the menu for more than 20 years, so there would be an uproar if we ever took it off,” says general manager Aaron Fraser. The recipe has been perfected over the years; its current form is as simple as it is delicious. “This salmon pairs well with potatoes and seasonal root vegetables,” says Aaron.
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Directions
Yield: Serves 3 to 4
Prepare Topping and Salmon
- Preheat oven to 425°F. In medium bowl, combine all Lemon Meringue Topping ingredients.
- Place salmon fillets on large baking sheet and liberally cover with Lemon Meringue Topping.
Bake Salmon
- Bake until top is slightly browned and salmon reaches internal temperature of 135°F to 140°F, approximately 10 to 12 minutes. If you prefer your fish more well-done, you can bake a little longer, since the Lemon Meringue Topping will keep the salmon from drying out too much.
- Serve salmon fillets with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted seasonal root vegetables.
Courtesy of The Palate (restaurant interior)/Aaron Fraser (salmon)