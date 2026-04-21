Ask A Chef: The Palate’s Lemon Meringue Salmon

The Palate restaurant shares its popular salmon recipe.

Q: My husband and I ate at The Palate in Fredericton and the Lemon Meringue Salmon was incredible. Could you get us the recipe? — PATRICIA, Halifax

A: Citrus-forward, rich and herbaceous, the Lemon Meringue Salmon is a fan favourite. “It’s been on the menu for more than 20 years, so there would be an uproar if we ever took it off,” says general manager Aaron Fraser. The recipe has been perfected over the years; its current form is as simple as it is delicious. “This salmon pairs well with potatoes and seasonal root vegetables,” says Aaron.

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