Steak Fajitas with Chimichurri Avocados

Make Chimichurri

In food processor, combine garlic, shallots and jalapeños. Process on low for 15 to 20 seconds, or until vegetables are minced. Scrape down sides of bowl. Tear parsley and cilantro into thirds and add to food processor. Add lemon zest and juice, oil, vinegar, salt and chili flakes. Process on low for 20 to 30 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until herbs are finely chopped and everything is well combined. Don’t overprocess, or chimichurri will become watery. Transfer chimichurri to airtight container or glass jar and stir in oregano. Store in fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Make Fajitas

In small bowl, combine orange juice, oil, oregano, chili powder, paprika and salt to make marinade. Place steak in shallow dish and pour in marinade. Cover and marinate in fridge for at least 60 minutes, or up to 8 hours. Preheat clean barbecue to high heat (400°F to 425°F). Place steak on barbecue, discarding marinade. Grill steak for 25 to 30 minutes (longer for thicker steaks), turning occasionally, until it reaches internal temperature of 135°F. Turn off barbecue. Transfer steak to large cutting board and tent with foil, about 10 minutes. Residual heat will bring up temperature to 145°F, or medium-rare. Wrap tortillas in foil and place on barbecue to warm slightly while steak rests. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, combine avocados and Lemon Chimichurri. Slice steak across grain into long, thin pieces. Place some sliced steak in middle of each tortilla and top with cabbage, oranges, cilantro, hot sauce and avocados. Store leftovers separately in airtight containers, where they will keep in fridge for up to 3 days.

Note: If you like things spicy, keep the jalapeno seeds and white pith intact. Otherwise, discard. Or go half in and half out… you call the shots!