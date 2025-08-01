Recipe

August 1, 2025

Lemon-pepper Shrimp Rolls

Recipe: Andrea Buckett

Print This

“The recipe uses fresh lemon pieces instead of a dry seasoning blend, which lends a bright citrus punch of lemon flavour.” — Andrea Buckett

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. cooked small salad shrimp, thawed if frozen (see note)
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • ó cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 4 top-loading hotdog buns (see note)
  • 1 cup hickory sticks or barbecue chips

Directions

Yield: Makes 4 rolls

Make Shrimp Rolls

  1. Lay out shrimp on paper towels and pat dry.
  2. Peel lemon and remove all white pith to reveal bright yellow flesh. Finely dice flesh into tiny pieces. Measure out 1/2 cup of diced lemon and reserve any extra for another use.
  3. In bowl, combine shrimp, diced lemon, green onions, mayonnaise and pepper, stirring well.
  4. Heat frying pan over medium heat. Spread butter on inside of each hotdog bun. Fry buns, buttered-side down, until insides are toasted and golden brown.
  5. Portion shrimp salad into buns and top with hickory sticks or barbecue chips.

Note: Imitation crab, canned tuna or salmon will work in place of shrimp. Any buns will work, including hamburger or kaiser rolls, but top-loading hotdog buns are best because they don’t split in half while you’re trying to fill them.

Author: Andrea Buckett
Source:

Recipes excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Photographs by Betty Shin Binon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Steak Fajitas with Chimichurri Avocados

Maple-dijon Chicken Thighs with Snap Pea Salsa

Lobster Dipping Sauces Recipes