August 1, 2025
Lemon-pepper Shrimp Rolls
“The recipe uses fresh lemon pieces instead of a dry seasoning blend, which lends a bright citrus punch of lemon flavour.” — Andrea Buckett
Directions
Yield: Makes 4 rolls
Make Shrimp Rolls
- Lay out shrimp on paper towels and pat dry.
- Peel lemon and remove all white pith to reveal bright yellow flesh. Finely dice flesh into tiny pieces. Measure out 1/2 cup of diced lemon and reserve any extra for another use.
- In bowl, combine shrimp, diced lemon, green onions, mayonnaise and pepper, stirring well.
- Heat frying pan over medium heat. Spread butter on inside of each hotdog bun. Fry buns, buttered-side down, until insides are toasted and golden brown.
- Portion shrimp salad into buns and top with hickory sticks or barbecue chips.
Note: Imitation crab, canned tuna or salmon will work in place of shrimp. Any buns will work, including hamburger or kaiser rolls, but top-loading hotdog buns are best because they don’t split in half while you’re trying to fill them.
Author: Andrea Buckett
Recipes excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Photographs by Betty Shin Binon. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved