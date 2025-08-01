Lemon-pepper Shrimp Rolls

Make Shrimp Rolls

Lay out shrimp on paper towels and pat dry. Peel lemon and remove all white pith to reveal bright yellow flesh. Finely dice flesh into tiny pieces. Measure out 1/2 cup of diced lemon and reserve any extra for another use. I n bowl, combine shrimp, diced lemon, green onions, mayonnaise and pepper, stirring well. Heat frying pan over medium heat. Spread butter on inside of each hotdog bun. Fry buns, buttered-side down, until insides are toasted and golden brown. Portion shrimp salad into buns and top with hickory sticks or barbecue chips.

Note: Imitation crab, canned tuna or salmon will work in place of shrimp. Any buns will work, including hamburger or kaiser rolls, but top-loading hotdog buns are best because they don’t split in half while you’re trying to fill them.