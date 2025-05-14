Ultimate Shroom Shawarma

“Hearty and earthy mushrooms are seasoned well and seared until caramelized and golden,” says chef TV host Eden Grinshpan of this mushroom shawarma recipe from her cookbook Tahini Baby. It includes nine different topping options (see the cookbook for details!), and the mushrooms are seasoned with coriander, cumin, paprika, harissa, shawarma spice and tumeric before being seared and served in a pita, laffa, or with rice.