Recipe
June 8, 2026
Nectarine, Mozzarella and Basil
“The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity and all boils down to the quality of one ingredient — the nectarines. The difference between a ripe nectarine and an unripe one is stark. Biting into a ripe nectarine is nothing short of sheer joy: it should burst with juice, balanced by a gentle acidity, and have the most glorious texture.” — Julius Roberts
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Salad
- Cut nectarines in half around stone, following groove of fruit. Twist each half and they should easily come away, as should stone. If this is difficult, it’s a sign they’re not quite ripe. Cut nectarine halves into jaunty chunks and place in bowl, then roughly tear in mozzarella. Add basil leaves, spicy leaves, a little squeeze of lemon juice, generous glug of olive oil and splash of vinegar. Please, with flavours so delicate, don’t go drowning this lovely salad in throat-stripping vinegar. With simple food, the quality of your ingredients is ever more important. Go gently and find the perfect balance.
- Season well with salt and pepper, then gently toss salad a few times to distribute dressing. Have a taste, get that perfect mouthful of basil, nectarine and mozzarella, and adjust seasoning as necessary. Serve immediately — this does not want to hang around.
Source:
“The Farm Table” Text copyright © 2023 by Julius Roberts. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Elena Heatherwick, except as noted. Illustrations copyright © 2023 by Jethro Buck. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group