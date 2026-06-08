Recipe

June 8, 2026

Nectarine, Mozzarella and Basil

Recipe: Julius Roberts

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“The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity and all boils down to the quality of one ingredient — the nectarines. The difference between a ripe nectarine and an unripe one is stark. Biting into a ripe nectarine is nothing short of sheer joy: it should burst with juice, balanced by a gentle acidity, and have the most glorious texture.” — Julius Roberts

Ingredients

  • 4 perfectly ripe nectarines
  • 4 balls of great mozzarella
  • Large bunch of fresh basil (think of it as lettuce)
  • Small handful of spicy leaves, rocket (arugula), nasturtium flowers or Japanese mustards
  • 1 to 2 tbsp light and fruity vinegar
  • ½ lemon
  • Generous glug of olive oil, about 3 tbsp

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Salad

  1. Cut nectarines in half around stone, following groove of fruit. Twist each half and they should easily come away, as should stone. If this is difficult, it’s a sign they’re not quite ripe. Cut nectarine halves into jaunty chunks and place in bowl, then roughly tear in mozzarella. Add basil leaves, spicy leaves, a little squeeze of lemon juice, generous glug of olive oil and splash of vinegar. Please, with flavours so delicate, don’t go drowning this lovely salad in throat-stripping vinegar. With simple food, the quality of your ingredients is ever more important. Go gently and find the perfect balance.
  2. Season well with salt and pepper, then gently toss salad a few times to distribute dressing. Have a taste, get that perfect mouthful of basil, nectarine and mozzarella, and adjust seasoning as necessary. Serve immediately — this does not want to hang around.
Source:

“The Farm Table” Text copyright © 2023 by Julius Roberts. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Elena Heatherwick, except as noted. Illustrations copyright © 2023 by Jethro Buck. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group

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