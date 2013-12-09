Peppermint Snowcaps Recipe

** To make with Mexican spices, omit the peppermint extract and add 1 tsp ancho chili powder and 1⁄2 tsp cinnamon to the dry mix.

Directions

Step 1. In heatproof bowl fitted over pan of gently simmering water, melt chocolate and butter, stirring, until smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in almonds and salt.

Step 2. In mixing bowl, whisk eggs and sugar until pale and thickened, 2 minutes. Add peppermint extract. Fold in chocolate mixture until combined. Cover. Refrigerate until firm, 3 to 4 hours.

Step 3. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Form dough into 1 1?4″-diam. balls. Roll balls in icing sugar. Place 2″ apart on trays. Bake until puffed, cracked and firm at edges, 12 minutes.

