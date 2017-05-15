Prawn RollsRecipe By: Jackie Kai Ellis
Jackie Kai Ellis, owner of Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe in Vancouver, shares her recipe for Prawn Rolls.
Ingredients
Brioche Buns
- 2 packets (3 tsp) dry active yeast
- 1⁄2 cup whole milk at room temperature (lukewarm, about 100°F)
- 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1⁄3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tsp fine sea salt
- 5 large eggs, at room temperature
- 11⁄4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing pans
- 1⁄4 cup melted butter, for brushing brioche
Eggwash
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp milk or heavy cream
Prawn Filling
- 1 lemon, cut in half
- 4 lb. spot prawns, shells on
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1⁄4 tsp pepper
- 2 egg yolks
- 3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 11⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp finely chopped tarragon
- 1 tbsp finely chopped chives
- 1 tbsp finely chopped Italian parsley
- 12 leaves butter lettuce
- 12 lemon wedges
Directions Yield: Serves 6
Make Brioche Dough
- Sprinkle yeast over milk in a small bowl and let sit 5 minutes or until yeast turns foamy.
- Place flour, sugar and salt in bowl of stand mixer. Mix together using a hook attachment. With mixer set to low, add eggs and milk-yeast mixture. Mix, scraping down bowl and hook occasionally until flour comes together to form an elastic dough, about 8 minutes.
- Add in butter 1 tbsp at a time until fully incorporated. Scrape out dough onto a well-floured surface. Dough will be soft.
- Knead dough gently on floured surface to form a smooth ball. Place into a bowl covered with plastic wrap to rise until doubled in size, about 1 to 11⁄2 hours.
- Turn out dough onto a floured surface and punch down, removing all air. Re-form into a smooth ball, return to bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to rise until doubled in size again, about 1 more hour. (Dough may be refrigerated at this point for up to 2 days until you’re ready to proof and bake.
Form Rolls
- Generously butter 2 loaf pans.
- Turn out dough onto a floured surface and punch down again. Divide into 12 portions. Flatten each portion into a small round, then form into a small log the width of the loaf pan. Brush each log with melted butter and place 6 logs into each pan horizontally, equally spaced. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to proof until dough rises to top of pan, about 30 minutes.
Bake Buns
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Gently whisk egg and milk/cream together to make eggwash. Brush tops of buns with wash and bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Turn oven down to 325°F and bake another 10 minutes or until tops of buns are dark brown in colour. Remove from oven. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in pan, then remove from pan and cool on rack to room temperature.
Prepare Prawn Filling
- Bring large pot of water to rolling boil with lemon halves.
- Add prawns in shells and boil 30 seconds to 1 minute until just cooked. Drain.
- Peel shells from prawns. Set aside in fridge to cool.
- In blender, mix garlic cloves, salt, pepper, yolks, lemon juice, zest and mustard. Blend until well combined. Add oil in a thin stream while blending until mixture emulsifies and looks like a thick sauce. Stir in herbs. Pour over shrimp just to coat. You will have some leftover. Season to taste. Refrigerate until ready to assemble, up to 24 hours.
Assemble Buns
- Cut buns lengthwise 3⁄4 of the way down, then line cavity with leaf of butter lettuce.
- Top lettuce with spot prawn salad, drizzle with remainder of dressing and serve immediately with wedge of lemon on side.
Advertisement
Leave a Reply