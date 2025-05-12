Recipe
May 12, 2025
Quick-pickled Carrot Salad with Yogurt & Dukkah
“The carrots are crispy and tangy while the cream yogurt adds richness and balances the acidity. The dukkah has warmth and crunch,” says Shiza Shahid, co-founder and co-CEO of Our Place. The carrots are roasted and then marinated in a vinaigrette, laid on a smear of yogurt sauce and topped with crunchy dukkah.
Directions
Yield: Serves 6-8
Make Carrots
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss carrots on sheet pan with 2 tbsp of olive oil, and season, to taste. Roast until tender and caramelized, about 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mix remaining 3 tbsp of olive oil, vinegar, honey, shallot, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and salt and pepper. Add more vinegar for acidity, if needed. Set aside.
- Once carrots have roasted and cooled slightly, transfer to bowl with dressing and toss to combine. Set aside to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.
Make Dukkah
- In food processor, combine pistachios, sesame seeds and salt, and process to fine meal.
Make Yogurt Sauce and Assemble
- In medium bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, honey, garlic and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Spread Yogurt Sauce on bottom of large platter and arrange carrots, along with any dressing from bowl on top. Sprinkle with Dukkah. Top with cilantro or mint and serve.
Source:
Recipes from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved