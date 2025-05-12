Recipe

May 12, 2025

Quick-pickled Carrot Salad with Yogurt & Dukkah

Recipe: Shiza Shahid

“The carrots are crispy and tangy while the cream yogurt adds richness and balances the acidity. The dukkah has warmth and crunch,” says Shiza Shahid, co-founder and co-CEO of Our Place. The carrots are roasted and then marinated in a vinaigrette, laid on a smear of yogurt sauce and topped with crunchy dukkah.

Ingredients

Pickled Roasted Carrots

  • 1 lb. carrots, peeled, cut crosswise on diagonal into 1″ pieces
  • 5 tbsp olive oil, divided
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp champagne vinegar, plus more to taste
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1½ tsp cumin seeds, toasted
  • 1½ tsp fennel seeds, toasted

Dukkah

  • ¼ cup salted roasted pistachios
  • 2 tbsp white sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1 tsp kosher salt

Yogurt Sauce

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • Juice 1 lemon
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 medium garlic clove, grated
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ bunch cilantro or mint, leaves picked and coarsely chopped,
    for serving

Directions

Yield: Serves 6-8

Make Carrots

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss carrots on sheet pan with 2 tbsp of olive oil, and season, to taste. Roast until tender and caramelized, about 25 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mix remaining 3 tbsp of olive oil, vinegar, honey, shallot, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and salt and pepper. Add more vinegar for acidity, if needed. Set aside.
  3. Once carrots have roasted and cooled slightly, transfer to bowl with dressing and toss to combine. Set aside to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.

Make Dukkah

  1. In food processor, combine pistachios, sesame seeds and salt, and process to fine meal.

Make Yogurt Sauce and Assemble

  1. In medium bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, honey, garlic and salt and pepper, to taste.
  2. Spread Yogurt Sauce on bottom of large platter and arrange carrots, along with any dressing from bowl on top. Sprinkle with Dukkah. Top with cilantro or mint and serve.
Source:

Recipes from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved

