Our Place Co-founder Shiza Shahid Shares Recipes From Her First Cookbook

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on May 12, 2025

If you’ve ever heard of the Always Pan, then you know Shiza Shahid, who co-founded her company, Our Place, in 2019. Her business success story is now the model for how a direct-to-consumer brand can ignite the internet with well designed cookware and small appliances like the Wonder Oven and Dream Cooker. She’s collaborated with Selena Gomez on two cookware collections and counts many celebrities as fans of her products, lending star power to her brand.

“Our products solve real problems like cluttered kitchens, difficult cleanups and the need for versatile tools that work for different cooking styles and cuisines,” says Shiza. Her latest venture, a collection of favourite recipes in her new book Dinner At Our Place: Recipes for Gathering, was a natural move. Next up, Our Place is investing in new, nontoxic material innovations, already seen in the launch of its titanium cookware line and the Wonder Oven.

Shiza, meanwhile, is planning to spend even more time in the kitchen. “Whether it’s making a meal with my husband or sharing recipes with our growing community, I’m embracing the moments of stillness and joy in this busy life.” Below, discover five delicious recipes from Shiza Shahid’s cookbook.

shiza shahid cookbook

“We wanted to inspire a return to meaningful gatherings — sharing meals, hosting dinner parties and creating moments of connection around the table,” she says. Shiza is a native of Pakistan, lived in Dubai, and co-founded the Malala Fund with Malala Yousafzai, so her repertoire of global dishes is prominent in the cookbook.

shiza shahid cookbook

Quick-pickled Carrot Salad with Yogurt & Dukkah

Some recipes are her own like the Quick-pickled Carrot Salad with Yogurt & Dukkah — a signature dish. The carrots are roasted and then marinated in a vinaigrette, laid on a smear of yogurt sauce and topped with crunchy dukkah.

Get Shiza’s recipe for Quick-pickled Carrot Salad with Yogurt & Dukkah here.

shiza shahid cookbook

Herby Olive Grilled Salmon

Others contributed to the book, in particular, content creator and avid cook Maryah Ananda, whose Herby Olive Grilled Salmon uses an olive, chive, parsley, basil and garlic sauce to add brine to the fatty fish and lemon for a hit of brightness. “The fat from the fish balances perfectly with the briny brightness from the lemon and olives,” says Marayah.

Get Maryah’s recipe for Herby Olive Grilled Salmon here.

shiza shahid cookbook

All-green Slaw

Chef Bill Clark, best known or his former Brooklyn restaurant, MeMe’s Diner, contributed the All-green Slaw, Twice-cooked Ribs and Strawberry Cream Cheese Slab Pie. The star of the slaw is the Blue Cheese Green Goddess Dressing made with heaps of fresh herbs, Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard. “Keep this dressing recipe in your back pocket — it’s great on a sandwich, as a dipping sauce or on any other salad,” says Bill.

Get Bill’s recipe for All-green Slaw here.

shiza shahid cookbook

Twice-cooked Ribs

A tangy, Burnt Honey Barbecue Sauce tops the surprisingly easy-to-make ribs. “This is the perfect do-ahead recipe that you simply finish on the grill. The sauce is super tangy, slightly spicy and has a subtle bitter bite,” says Bill.

Get Bill’s recipe for Twice-cooked Ribs here.

shiza shahid cookbook

Strawberry Cream Cheese Slab Pie

“The pie shows off the berries just coming into season in the spring, ribboned into a base of sweet cream cheese in a buttery crust,” says Bill.

Get Bill’s recipe for Strawberry Cream Cheese Slab Pie here.

Photographer:

Michael Graydon and Nikole Gerriott

Source:

Recipes from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved

