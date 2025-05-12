Our Place Co-founder Shiza Shahid Shares Recipes From Her First Cookbook

If you’ve ever heard of the Always Pan, then you know Shiza Shahid, who co-founded her company, Our Place, in 2019. Her business success story is now the model for how a direct-to-consumer brand can ignite the internet with well designed cookware and small appliances like the Wonder Oven and Dream Cooker. She’s collaborated with Selena Gomez on two cookware collections and counts many celebrities as fans of her products, lending star power to her brand.

“Our products solve real problems like cluttered kitchens, difficult cleanups and the need for versatile tools that work for different cooking styles and cuisines,” says Shiza. Her latest venture, a collection of favourite recipes in her new book Dinner At Our Place: Recipes for Gathering, was a natural move. Next up, Our Place is investing in new, nontoxic material innovations, already seen in the launch of its titanium cookware line and the Wonder Oven.

Shiza, meanwhile, is planning to spend even more time in the kitchen. “Whether it’s making a meal with my husband or sharing recipes with our growing community, I’m embracing the moments of stillness and joy in this busy life.” Below, discover five delicious recipes from Shiza Shahid’s cookbook.