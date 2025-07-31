Recipe
July 31, 2025
Snickerdoodle Cookies
“Freshly baked snickerdoodles ﬁll your kitchen with the smells of cinnamon-sugar goodness. These cookies are delicious, and though we usually like to eat our cookies once they have cooled, we make an exception for these ones.” — the Crave authors
Directions
Yield: 35 Cookies
Make Cookies
- Position a rack in centre of oven and preheat to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- In a medium-sized bowl, add flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt. Whisk to combine and set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter on medium speed for about a minute. Gradually add 1 cup of granulated sugar and brown sugar. Stop mixer and use spatula to scrape sides of bowl. Continue mixing on medium-high speed for 5 to 8 minutes or until mixture becomes pale and fluffy.
- Crack eggs into small bowl. Turn mixer to low and add eggs one by one, then add vanilla. Mix for 30 seconds. Stop mixer and scrape mixing bowl, then turn it to medium-high speed and mix for about a minute or until everything is well combined.
- Stop mixer, scrape bowl and continue mixing on low speed. Slowly add flour mixture and mix for 2 minutes or until well combined.
- In a small bowl, add remaining ½ cup sugar and cinnamon and mix to combine. Using a cookie scoop, drop scoops of dough one by one into bowl of sugar and cinnamon. Use fingers to roll dough around bowl to ensure evenly coated. Place coated cookie dough balls on prepared cookie sheets 2” apart.
- Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown.
- Allow cookies to cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
Author: Carolyn McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby
Photographer:
Genevieve Renee
Source:
Excerpted from Crave: Cupcakes, Cakes, Cookies, and More by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Copyright © 2025 by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Photographs by Genevieve Renee. Published by TouchWood Editions. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved