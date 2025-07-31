Recipe
July 31, 2025
Banana Chocolate Loaf
“We have tested many banana bread recipes, and we think we have finally perfected it. The secret lies in using equal amounts of butter and oil. Butter contributes a rich flavour, while the oil guarantees a moist crumb. If you prefer, feel free to use either all butter or all oil. The addition of chocolate chunks is completely optional; Carolyne likes no chocolate, Jodi likes chocolate!” — the Crave authors
Directions
Yield: Makes 1 8" x 5" Loaf
Make Loaf
- Position rack in the centre of oven and preheat to 350°F. Butter an 8” x 5” loaf pan and line with parchment paper.
- In medium-sized bowl, add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Combine with whisk and set aside.
- Place bananas in large bowl and mash with back of fork. Then add sugar, melted butter, oil, milk, eggs and vanilla. Vigorously mix with whisk for 1 to 2 minutes or until well combined.
- Using spatula, fold flour mixture into banana mixture until just combined. Then fold in chocolate chunks, if using.
- Transfer batter into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until a probe thermometer inserted into the centre reads 200°F.
- Allow loaf to cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
Genevieve Renee
Excerpted from Crave: Cupcakes, Cakes, Cookies, and More by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Copyright © 2025 by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Photographs by Genevieve Renee. Published by TouchWood Editions. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved