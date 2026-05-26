Recipe
May 26, 2026
Soda Bread Farls
“You just stir the ingredients together, shape them, pop them in a frying pan and they spring up into gorgeous fluffy bread.” — Clodagh McKenna
Directions
Yield: Makes 6 biscuits
Make Dough
- In large bowl, sift flour and baking soda, then make well in centre. Pour milk and yogurt into well, mixing together with palette knife, or lightly with wooden spoon, until you have soft, dry dough.
- You can shape farls as you please, but the traditional way is to form dough into ball, then roll it out into circle a bit less than ½” thick and divide into quarters (or six wedges). You can also shape into something more like bread rolls, if you prefer.
Cook Farls
- Place heavy frying pan over medium heat and sprinkle it lightly with flour. When flour starts to brown, place a couple of farls in pan (depending on size of pan) and cook for 5 to 6 minutes on each side until lightly browned.
- Remove farls, sprinkle in more flour and cook rest of farls in same way, if you haven’t been able to cook them all at once. Keep in warm place until you’re ready to eat.
Source:
Recipes adapted from Clodagh’s Happy Cooking: 100 Easy, Speedy, Healthy Recipes for Good Mood Food by Clodagh McKenna. Photography by David Loftus. ©2026 by Octopus Publishing Group. Excerpted with permission from Kyle Books. All rights reserved