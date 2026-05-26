Recipe
May 26, 2026
Daily Happy Juice
“As the years have gone on, I’ve tweaked the recipe a bit, adding ginger, root turmeric — my new obsession — plus I’ve upped the amount of celery and added lemon juice.” — Clodagh McKenna
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Make Juice
- To blender add all ingredients and blend until smooth. Store any leftovers, covered, in refrigerator for up to 24 hours (though juice is best when freshly made).
Source:
Recipes adapted from Clodagh’s Happy Cooking: 100 Easy, Speedy, Healthy Recipes for Good Mood Food by Clodagh McKenna. Photography by David Loftus. ©2026 by Octopus Publishing Group. Excerpted with permission from Kyle Books. All rights reserved