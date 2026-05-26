Recipe

May 26, 2026

Daily Happy Juice

Recipe: Clodagh McKenna

Print This

“As the years have gone on, I’ve tweaked the recipe a bit, adding ginger, root turmeric — my new obsession — plus I’ve upped the amount of celery and added lemon juice.” — Clodagh McKenna

Ingredients

  • 1 cup baby leaf spinach
  • ¾ cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
  • ¼ cucumber, sliced
  • 2 celery sticks, sliced
  • 2″ piece root ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 2″ piece root turmeric, peeled and sliced
  • 2 tbsp Greek yogurt
  • Juice 1 lemon
  • 7 tbsp water
  • Twist of freshly ground black pepper
  • 3–4 ice cubes

Directions

Yield: Serves 2

Make Juice

  1. To blender add all ingredients and blend until smooth. Store any leftovers, covered, in refrigerator for up to 24 hours (though juice is best when freshly made).
Source:

Recipes adapted from Clodagh’s Happy Cooking: 100 Easy, Speedy, Healthy Recipes for Good Mood Food by Clodagh McKenna. Photography by David Loftus. ©2026 by Octopus Publishing Group. Excerpted with permission from Kyle Books. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Frank Restaurant’s Rhubarb-Ginger Turnovers Recipe

Goat Cheese & Portobello Soufflés Recipe

Chèvre & Pear Quesadillas Recipe