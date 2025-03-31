Recipe
Vegetarian Lentil and Eggplant Parmentier
“Hachis parmentier, a staple in French cuisine, usually features minced duck meat. However, this vegetarian version with lentils and eggplant surpasses it, in my opinion. It’s a versatile and convenient dish, which is ideal for prepping meals for the week ahead.” — Géraldine Leverd
Directions
Yield: Serves 6
Make Lentil and Eggplant Filling
- In large, deep skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add eggplant and sauté for 5 minutes, or until it begins to turn golden. Add a few drops of water if it starts to stick to pan. Season with salt and pepper and remove from skillet.
- In same skillet, add onions, carrots and celery and sauté until onion is translucent. Add a little oil if needed. Add garlic, cooked eggplant, tomato paste and red pepper flakes and sauté for 2 minutes.
- Pour in red wine and deglaze pan by scraping bottom of pan with wooden spoon to release any browned bits. Let wine reduce slightly, then add broth, tomatoes and lentils. Season with salt and pepper, and add bay leaves and thyme. Let simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, until lentils are tender. Remove and discard bay leaves.
Make Mashed Potatoes
- Fill large pot with cold water, then add potato pieces. Bring to a boil, add coarse salt, and let cook for 25 to 30 minutes, until potatoes are fork-tender.
- In small saucepan, heat milk and butter over low heat until butter melts. Remove pan from heat.
- Preheat oven to 390°F on convection setting. Grease 11″ x 9″ baking dish with butter.
- Drain potatoes and mash with potato masher. Gradually pour in milk-butter mixture, mixing well to incorporate into potatoes. Season with salt and pepper and nutmeg.
- Pour lentil and eggplant filling into prepared baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes, evenly spreading over filling, then sprinkle mashed potatoes with breadcrumbs.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until top is golden brown. Serve warm.
Adapted from The New French Kitchen: Modern Takes on Favorite Classic Dishes, ©2025 by Quarto Publishing Group USA, Inc. Published by Rock Point, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Text and Photography ©2025 by Géraldine Leverd. Cover and Interior Design: Tara Long