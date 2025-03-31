Recipe
March 31, 2025
Tomato Tarte Tatin
“This tomato tarte tatin is a fresh twist on the classic apple tarte tatin. Juicy tomatoes, seasoned with thyme and balsamic vinegar, are cooked upside down in flaky puff pastry. It’s an impressive yet simple dish, perfect for a light summer meal or an elegant starter.” — Géraldine Leverd
Directions
Yield: Serves 6
- Preheat oven to 350°F on convection setting.
- Season cut-sides of tomato halves with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with herbes de Provence and garlic powder.
- In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Carefully place tomatoes in skillet, cut-sides down, and sear for about 2 minutes, or until they begin to caramelize. Pour balsamic vinegar over tomatoes and let reduce over medium-low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, ensuring it thickens slightly without moving tomatoes.
- Transfer tomatoes to an 11″ tart pan, placing cut-sides up and packing tightly. Pour any remaining juices from skillet over tomatoes.
- Cover tomatoes with puff pastry, tucking edges in to securely encase filling. Gently prick dough with fork to let air escape during baking. Bake for about 35 minutes, or until puff pastry is golden brown. Carefully remove tart from oven, then run knife alongside edges of tart pan to release puff pastry. Place plate over top of tart, then swiftly invert pan to flip tart onto plate. Serve warm garnished with thyme leaves.
Note: Sprinkle with crumbled fresh goat or feta cheese right before serving for extra flavour.
Source:
Adapted from The New French Kitchen: Modern Takes on Favorite Classic Dishes, ©2025 by Quarto Publishing Group USA, Inc. Published by Rock Point, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Text and Photography ©2025 by Géraldine Leverd. Cover and Interior Design: Tara Long