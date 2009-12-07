Sufganiyot Donuts Recipe

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix milk, sugar, oil, eggs, baking powder, salt and 1 cup of the flour. Mix, scraping bowl constantly until combined. Continue mixing for about 2 minutes scraping the bowl as needed.

Step 2: Stir in remaining flour and fruit.

Step 3: In a high-sided fryer, heat 2-3″ of oil. Drop batter by teaspoon-full into hot oil. As the sufganiyot rise, turn them over. Fry for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Step 4: Roll the puffs in sugar mixture before serving.