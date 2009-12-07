Sufganiyot Donuts Recipe

These sufganiyot are an easier way to make the traditional jelly-filled version from Israel. Raisins or apples can be added to the batter instead of filling each ball with fruit jelly. Sufganiyot are traditionally enjoyed during the weeks leading up to Hanukkah, and also for the 8-day holiday.
Ingredients

3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup oil
2 eggs
3 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
2-1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup raisins or chopped apples
1/4 cup sugar mixed with 1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix milk, sugar, oil, eggs, baking powder, salt and 1 cup of the flour. Mix, scraping bowl constantly until combined. Continue mixing for about 2 minutes scraping the bowl as needed.

Step 2: Stir in remaining flour and fruit.

Step 3: In a high-sided fryer, heat 2-3″ of oil. Drop batter by teaspoon-full into hot oil. As the sufganiyot rise, turn them over. Fry for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Step 4: Roll the puffs in sugar mixture before serving.

