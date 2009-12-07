Sufganiyot Donuts Recipe
Ingredients
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup oil
2 eggs
3 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
2-1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup raisins or chopped apples
1/4 cup sugar mixed with 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix milk, sugar, oil, eggs, baking powder, salt and 1 cup of the flour. Mix, scraping bowl constantly until combined. Continue mixing for about 2 minutes scraping the bowl as needed.
Step 2: Stir in remaining flour and fruit.
Step 3: In a high-sided fryer, heat 2-3″ of oil. Drop batter by teaspoon-full into hot oil. As the sufganiyot rise, turn them over. Fry for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.
Step 4: Roll the puffs in sugar mixture before serving.
