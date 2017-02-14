Sweet, Sticky, Salty & Spicy Chicken Wings

Recipe By:  Kristen Eppich
chicken wings
0 ratings
Total Time:  45 Minutes
Prep Time:  30 Minutes

This fresh take on a classic was created in honor of our 30th anniversary.

Find more classic House & Home recipes here.

Ingredients
  • 3⁄4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3⁄4 cup water
  • 1⁄3 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 5 tsp sambal oelek Vegetable oil for frying
  • 3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 3 lb. whole chicken wings
  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
  • 1 tbsp chopped mint
Directions Yield:  Serves 6 to 8

Make Sauce

  1. Combine sugar and water in heavy- bottomed pot over medium heat. Allow to come to boil and simmer, without stirring, until it turns a light amber color, about 15 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat and add fish sauce. The mixture will bubble and seize.
  3. Return to burner over low heat and whisk until sauce regains its smooth texture.
  4. Stir in sambal oelek and remove from heat. Reserve.

Cook Garlic

  1. Heat 2 tbsp oil in small skillet over medium heat.
  2. Add chopped garlic and cook, turning often until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to paper towel-lined plate.

Prep And Fry Wings

  1. Add enough oil to large pot to reach 2″ in depth.
  2. Heat oil to 350°F.
  3. Pat wings dry with paper towel.
  4. Add 1⁄2 cup cornstarch to a bowl and, working in batches, dredge wings lightly in cornstarch, shaking off excess. Add more cornstarch to bowl as needed.
  5. Working in batches, add wings to hot oil without crowding pan. Fry until golden and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Lift from oil with slotted spoon and gently shake off excess oil.
  6. Transfer to paper towel-lined rack and repeat with remaining wings.

Dress Wings

  1. Place half of cooked wings in a large bowl. Drizzle with 1⁄4 cup sauce and toss to coat, adding more sauce if needed. Repeat with remaining wings.
  2. Serve on platter and top with cilantro, mint and fried garlic “chips.”
Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home November 2016
Tags: