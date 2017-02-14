Sweet, Sticky, Salty & Spicy Chicken Wings

Sweet, Sticky, Salty & Spicy Chicken WingsRecipe By: Kristen Eppich
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
This fresh take on a classic was created in honor of our 30th anniversary.
Ingredients
- 3⁄4 cup granulated sugar
- 3⁄4 cup water
- 1⁄3 cup Asian fish sauce
- 5 tsp sambal oelek Vegetable oil for frying
- 3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- 3 lb. whole chicken wings
- 1 cup cornstarch
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1 tbsp chopped mint
Directions Yield: Serves 6 to 8
Make Sauce
- Combine sugar and water in heavy- bottomed pot over medium heat. Allow to come to boil and simmer, without stirring, until it turns a light amber color, about 15 minutes.
- Remove from heat and add fish sauce. The mixture will bubble and seize.
- Return to burner over low heat and whisk until sauce regains its smooth texture.
- Stir in sambal oelek and remove from heat. Reserve.
Cook Garlic
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in small skillet over medium heat.
- Add chopped garlic and cook, turning often until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to paper towel-lined plate.
Prep And Fry Wings
- Add enough oil to large pot to reach 2″ in depth.
- Heat oil to 350°F.
- Pat wings dry with paper towel.
- Add 1⁄2 cup cornstarch to a bowl and, working in batches, dredge wings lightly in cornstarch, shaking off excess. Add more cornstarch to bowl as needed.
- Working in batches, add wings to hot oil without crowding pan. Fry until golden and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Lift from oil with slotted spoon and gently shake off excess oil.
- Transfer to paper towel-lined rack and repeat with remaining wings.
Dress Wings
- Place half of cooked wings in a large bowl. Drizzle with 1⁄4 cup sauce and toss to coat, adding more sauce if needed. Repeat with remaining wings.
- Serve on platter and top with cilantro, mint and fried garlic “chips.”
