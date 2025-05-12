Recipe
Twice-cooked Ribs
“This is the perfect do-ahead recipe that you simply finish on the grill. The sauce is super tangy, slightly spicy and has a subtle bitter bite,” says chef Bill Clark. Get his tasty and surprisingly easy-to-make barbecued ribs recipe below.
Directions
Yield: Serves 6-8
Make Barbecue Sauce
- In medium saucepan, bring honey to a boil over medium-high heat and whisk occasionally to keep from boiling over. Cook until honey is visibly darkened and smells slightly burnt, 8 to 12 minutes, depending on honey. Remove from heat and carefully pour in can of beer while whisking. Be careful of steam.
- Return to medium heat and whisk in all other ingredients. Cook at steady simmer until thickened to desired consistency. I like a sauce on the thinner side. This can be made well ahead of time and stored in refrigerator.
Marinate Ribs
- Remove silver skin from bone-side of ribs — you can work your finger under and remove in strips. This step is not completely necessary but makes for a nicer end product. There is a thicker end of the rack and a thinner end of the rack. Divide racks at rib where they start to get noticeably thinner. This will allow them to fit on sheet pan and also give you more control with the final grill (the thinner end will, of course, cook faster). Place on foil-lined sheet pan; overlapping is fine.
- In high-powered blender or food processor, combine paprika, ground ginger, Aleppo pepper, coriander, mustard, salt, vinegar, orange pieces and honey. Pulse to combine. Add splashes of beer until it all comes together into loose paste. Slather all sides of ribs with marinade paste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight. If necessary, skip resting period, but flavour is better with longer marination.
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove ribs from fridge. Uncover and pour ½ cup of remaining beer into bottom of sheet pan. Cover very tightly with foil.
- Roast in oven until meat is fork-tender and beginning to fall off bone while racks still stay together, 2½ to 3 hours.
- Remove from oven, leaving on pan, and cool to room temperature before transferring to fridge. Chill until cold, preferably overnight.
- Preheat grill to medium-high. Place cold ribs on grill. Baste with Burnt Honey Barbecue Sauce, turning and basting until ribs are heated through and have developed a nice glaze with a bit of char.
- Slice into 3-rib chunks and serve with remaining barbecue sauce on the side.
Recipes from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved