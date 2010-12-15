Venetian Sole Recipe

VenitianSoleItalian_0
0 ratings
This marinated sole dish, also known as Sagliola in Saor, is a very old Venetian recipe that brings together an unusual combination of ingredients for a sweet and sour kick. Traditionally served on the third Sunday in July to commemorate the Feast of the Holy Redeemer, the dish has origins that date from the 14th century.
Ingredients

1 lb. sole or flounder fillets
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup olive oil (approximate)
2 onions, thinly sliced
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup wine vinegar (white or red)
2 bay leaves
2 whole cloves, cracked
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/3 cup golden raisins
3 tbsp toasted pine nuts
Chopped parsley (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Season fish with salt and pepper. Dip in flour to coat and shake off excess.

Step 2: In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-high heat; in batches, cook fish fillets for 5 minutes, turning once, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towel.

Step 3: With a slotted spoon, remove any bits of fish or flour from the skillet. Add a little more oil (or drain excess) so that you have 1 tbsp oil in skillet. Reduce heat to medium; add onions and cook for 5 minutes or until golden and soft.

Step 4: Add wine, wine vinegar, bay leaves, cloves and cinnamon; bring to a boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Arrange fish in single layer in a 8″ square baking dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour hot marinade over fish and let cool to room temperature.

Step 6: Sprinkle with raisins and pine nuts, cover with plastic wrap and marinate in refrigerator for 1-2 days.

Step 7: Serve at room temperature, sprinkled with chopped parsley, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Kathleen Sloan-McIntosh’s 125 Best Italian Recipes (2008 Robert Rose).

Photographer:
Robert Rose
Tags: