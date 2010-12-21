Zesty Herbed Tomato Lasagna Recipe
3 tbsp olive oil
2 onions, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh oregano
2 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme
1/2 tsp each salt and pepper
3 cups tomato sauce
1 tsp granulated sugar
2 tbsp each chopped fresh parsley and basil
6 fresh lasagna noodles, trimmed to fit pan
1-1/4 cups coarsely shredded Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Step 2: Heat oil in a wide saucepan set over medium-low heat. Add the onion, garlic, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper. Partially cover and cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes or until onions are translucent.
Step 3: Stir in the tomato sauce and increase the heat to medium. Bring sauce to a boil. Simmer, partially covered and stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.
Step 4: Taste and add up to 1/2 tsp of sugar if tangy. Stir in parsley, basil and 1 cup of the Parmesan cheese.
Step 5: Oil a 5″ x 9″ loaf pan. Spoon a little sauce into the pan. Top with a noodle. Repeat until pan is filled. Cover with nonstick foil and bake for 35-45 minutes or until bubbly.
Step 6: Remove foil. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and remaining Parmesan cheese. Broil for 3 minutes or until cheese is browned and bubbly.
Makes 4 to 6 servings
