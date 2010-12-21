Zesty Herbed Tomato Lasagna Recipe

3 tbsp olive oil 2 onions, finely chopped 3 cloves garlic, minced 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh oregano 2 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper 3 cups tomato sauce 1 tsp granulated sugar 2 tbsp each chopped fresh parsley and basil 6 fresh lasagna noodles, trimmed to fit pan 1-1/4 cups coarsely shredded Parmesan cheese 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2: Heat oil in a wide saucepan set over medium-low heat. Add the onion, garlic, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper. Partially cover and cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes or until onions are translucent.

Step 3: Stir in the tomato sauce and increase the heat to medium. Bring sauce to a boil. Simmer, partially covered and stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.

Step 4: Taste and add up to 1/2 tsp of sugar if tangy. Stir in parsley, basil and 1 cup of the Parmesan cheese.

Step 5: Oil a 5″ x 9″ loaf pan. Spoon a little sauce into the pan. Top with a noodle. Repeat until pan is filled. Cover with nonstick foil and bake for 35-45 minutes or until bubbly.

Step 6: Remove foil. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and remaining Parmesan cheese. Broil for 3 minutes or until cheese is browned and bubbly.

Makes 4 to 6 servings