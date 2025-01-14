Decorating & Design
IDS 2025: Visit The Italia Pavilion Designed By Acclaimed Architect Simone Micheli
Updated on January 17, 2025
Experience the elegance of Italian design at the Italia Pavilion at the Interior Design Show in Toronto, January 23-26, 2025, located at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, booth #1424.
Showcasing nine leading Italian companies, the pavilion features high-end furniture, lighting, home décor, and innovative workout equipment. The space embodies timeless craftsmanship and modern innovation. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore and meet Italy’s finest!
Learn more about the 9 Italian companies that will be featured at the Italia Pavilion at IDS 2025:
- Calligaris
- Cromology by Viero
- Egoitaliano
- Floema Cinova
- Las Mobili
- Londonart
- Lumen Centre Italia
- Moschella Sedute
- Technogym
To stay tuned, follow us on social media #ItalyatIDSCanada and visit our landing page.