This Young Canadian Artist Explores Ontario Landscapes With Colour And Connectivity

Twenty-three-year-old artist Jack Cocker is developing his own visual language with great success. In paintings that often feature a person in a landscape, the Norwich, Ont., native explores notions of memory, connectivity and authenticity.

Jack’s style is figurative; his works are inspired by something familiar to him that he then explores and expands upon in order to create a fully formed painting. Much of the imagery has autobiographical undertones, with typically southwestern Ontario landscapes, and figures and their interests connected to his own life.

He received his BFA in Studio Art from Western University in 2023. Now represented by Michael Gibson Gallery, Jack has received several awards including the 2023 Gray Creative Arts Award in Visual Arts, and was named One to Watch by the website Canadian Art Junkie.

Some of Jack’s more intimate works are small studies that he later develops into larger scenes. I find this fascinating because, while you can see a connection between the initial study and the larger finished canvas, there are often significant changes in palette, form and subject.

I find the sense of normal, everyday activity in the artist’s paintings particularly appealing. Be it skiing, basketball or simply being by the water, Jack seems to want to capture the human spirit and connect to what is real. There are no lofty pretenses of “high art.” Across the works, many figures demonstrate a sameness, often depicted in a moment of leisure. He captures these moments without fanfare and we recognize ourselves in them — there’s a sense of familiarity.