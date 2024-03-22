Decorating & Design

March 22, 2024

The H&H 100

See H&H’s inaugural list of the top Canadian designers captivating us today.

Photo by Janet Kimber
31 Westgate
HALIFAX 31westgate.com

Timeless, beautiful spaces that reflect the unique architecture of each house by Colin Blanchard.

Absolutely Inc.
TORONTO Absolutelyinc.com

The store and design firm is known for Viki Mansell’s modern take on classic, refined refined style.

Photo by Maxime Desbiens.
AKB Design
SAINT-HYACINTHE, QUE. Akbdesign.ca

Audrée Kemp Bélanger is a master of the quiet country vibe. Celebrity clients include Karine Vanasse.

Photo by Ema Peter
Alda Pereira Design
VANCOUVER Aldapereiradesign.com

Timeless, classic design with an eye for incorporating fine art and sculpture.

Photo by Trish Mennell
Ali Budd Interiors
TORONTO Alibuddinteriors.com

Daring, opulent, luxe spaces. Ali’s TV show, House of Ali, will air in Canada in 2024.

Alison Milne Co.
TORONTO Alisonmilne.com

A designer and gallery owner curating calm interiors with a Scandinavian vibe.

Photo by Patrick Biller
Allison Willson Design
Toronto allisonwillson.com/

"An eclectic mix of everyday life — executed with practicality and style."

Alykhan Velji Designs
CALGARY Alyveljidesigns.com

Aly’s firm specializes in an eclectic, youthful aesthetic. His first capsule furniture collection with Urban Barn sold out.

Photo by Virginia Macdonald
Anne Hepfer Designs
TORONTO Annehepfer.com

Highly curated interiors in a classic style with a touch of bold colour and pattern. Her book, Mood: Interiors & Inspiration, was released in 2022.

Arren Williams Design
TORONTO Arrenwilliams.com

A multihyphenate designer with a mid-century sensibility and product lines available at Hudson’s Bay, Renwil and Statum Designs. Arren’s own line, Casa Cubista, is available in more than 100 stores.

Ashley Botten Design
TORONTO Ashleybottendesign.com

Warm, luxurious spaces with a contemporary edge, executed with precision. Ashley just launched a furniture collection; she also has a line of objets.

Photo by Lauren Miller
Ashley Montgomery Design
BARRIE, ONT. Ashleymontgomerydesign.com

With artisanal touches, rich textures and subtle drama, homes by Ashley resonate with effortless, curated style.

Photo by Eymeric Widling
Atmosphere Interior Design
SASKATOON Atmosphereid.ca

Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona are known for their expressive, transitional designs punctuated by a dash of glamour.

Avenue Design
OAKVILLE, ONT. Avenue-design.ca

Chic, luxurious design helmed by Eva Healy.

Barbara Purdy Design
TORONTO Instagram.com/barbpurdydesign

A master of rustic Canadian style, with an eye for details.

Photo by Kim Jeffery
Barbara Wigmore
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, ONT. Barbarawigmore.com

Interior Design, Coming from the fashion industry, Barbara knows how to compose a room and play with materials.

Photo by Mary McNeill Knowles
Bidgood
VICTORIA Bidgood.co

Steered by Kyla Bidgood, this firm embraces colour, materials and textures while expertly blending design eras and styles.

Photo by Annie Fafard
Blanc Marine Intérieurs
MONTREAL Blancmarine.ca

Design duo Mélanie Cherrier and Laurence Pons Lavigne offer classic style with an appreciation for texture and patina.

Photo by Jean-Sébastien Senécal
BlazysGérard,
SAINT-GABRIEL- DE-BRANDON, QUE. Blazysgerard.com

Benoit Gérard and Alexandre Blazys excel in sophisticated, elegant interiors.

Photo by Sara Jewell, Concept Measures
Carol Reed Interior Design
BROOKLYN, N.S. Carolreeddesign.com

Rooms that blend a modern approach and maritime character.

Courtesy of Celia Bryson
Celia Bryson Design
WESTMOUNT, QUE. Celiabryson.com

“My aesthetic is imaginative and intuitive, with a love of materials and a mix of styles.”

Clarisa Llaneza Studio
TORONTO Clarisallaneza.com

“Her attention to detail and refined touch are appreciated where art de vivre is of the utmost importance.”

Photo by Niamh Barry
Collective Studio
TORONTO Collective-studio.ca

Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone have a talent for youthful, on-trend interiors with dynamic kitchens and bathrooms.

Photo by Virginia Macdonald
Connie Braemer Design
TORONTO Conniebdesign.com

A clean, uncluttered aesthetic applied to both contemporary and trad interiors.

Photo by Virginia MacDonald
Cori Halpern Interiors
TORONTO Corihalperninteriors.com

This designer loves colour and pattern; Cori’s rooms are a kaleidoscope of fun.

CVDT Interior Design
TORONTO Colettevandenthillart.com

See page 38 for our feature on H&H’s 2023 Designer of the Year, Colette van den Thillart.

Christiane Lemieux
NEW YORK Christianelemieux.com

A Canadian-born design powerhouse known for luxury home brand Lemieux Et Cie, featuring sculptural, minimalist pieces.

Photo by Donna Griffith
Cynthia Ferguson Designs
TORONTO Cynthiafergusondesigns.com

Maximalism, with a knack for combining colours, prints and patterns to exuberant results.

Photo by Nick Wong
Dart Studio
TORONTO Dartstudio.ca

Olivia Botrie heads up this studio, which excels in designing comfortable, transitional homes.

Photo by Janet Kimber
Deb Nelson Design
HALIFAX Debnelsondesign.com

Casual, collected, soulful design.

Photo by Stephani Buchman
Design Maze
TORONTO Designmaze.ca

“Tim Lam is on a mission to transform standard building blocks into distinctive, meaningful and inspiring experiences.”

Elizabeth Metcalfe Design
TORONTO Emdesign.ca

Impeccable details with a softened approach to contemporary design.

Photo by Falken Reynold
Falken Reynolds
VANCOUVER Falkenreynolds.com

“Exploring a client’s story is how we discover the voice for each project and translate it into an intimate and authentic home.”

Photo by Oreon Mounter
Feasby & Bleeks Design
TORONTO Feasbyandbleeks.com

Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks create sophisticated interiors in a transitional style.

Photo by Valerie Wilcox
Ferreira Design
TORONTO ferreiradesign.ca

Graphic black and white palettes often punctuate Jennifer Ferreira’s work.

Photo by Douglas Friedman
Garrow Kedigian Interior Design
NEW YORK garrowkedigian.com

“The architecture is what sets the tone and tells you what you need to do with a space.”

Photo by Virginia Macdonald
Gillian Gillies Interiors
TORONTO gilliangillies.com

Tailor-made design with a fresh approach to fabrics and materials.

Photo by Nicole Robertson
Gillian Segal Design
VANCOUVER gilliansegaldesign.com

Creating modern and eclectic interiors — encouraging clients to push their boundaries.

Photo by Alex Lukey
Gluckstein Design Planning
TORONTO glucksteindesign.com

Signature, timeless spaces catering to a prestige global client base helmed by Brian Gluckstein.

Grapevine Designs
SURREY, B.C. grapevinedesigns.ca

Lisa Moody creates eclectic interiors in a range of styles, from contemporary to transitional.

Griffin Houghton
TORONTO griffinhoughton.com

Emily Griffin and Stephanie Houghton conceive of projects that vary in mood and style, but are always full of creative twists.

Photo by Janet Kimber
Henhouse Interiors
HALIFAX henhouse.ca

Sappho Griffin specializes in thoughtful, layered homes and has an eye for vintage details.

Hessa
MONTREAL hessadesign.ca

Ariane Gordon and Stéphanie Mathieu are on a mission to rethink spaces and evoke the senses.

Jaclyn Peters Design
WINNIPEG jaclynpetersdesign.com

With an expert eye for colour and a flair for casual, collected interiors.

Jaime Polan Zimmerman Interiors
TORONTO jpzinteriors.com

Known for classic, clean and captivating designs with a focus on comfort and functionality.

James McIntyre Interior Design
CALGARY AND PHOENIX jamesmcintyreinteriordesign.com

James’ work takes cues from travel, and ranges from traditional to contemporary with a global vibe.

James M. Davie Design
TORONTO jamesmdavie.com

Highly curated and luxurious interiors in a traditional vein.

Photo by Jean-Sébastien Senécal.
Jean Stéphane Beauchamp Design
MONTREAL jsbeauchampdesign.com

Delivering a blend of eclectic elements that create personal and layered looks.

Photo by Kiely Ramos
Jennifer Kominek
TORONTO jenniferkominek.com

“A refined approach to space, colour and materials with a touch of daring.”

Jennifer Worts Design
TORONTO jenniferworts.com

Nuanced design melding texture with comfort is the hallmark of her classic style.

Jodie Rosen Design
TORONTO jodierosen.com

Creating spaces that fuse functional needs and personal tastes.

Photo by Janet Kimber
Jonathan Legate Interior Consultation
CHESTER, N.S. jonathanlegate.com

“Jonathan creates homes that express the essential natures of their owners.”

Julie Charbonneau Design
TORONTO juliecharbonneau.design

Bespoke, poetic interiors that are carefully curated.

Photo by Tek Yang
Kate Zeidler Interior Design
TORONTO katezeidler.com

“Kate’s trademark is creating serene, harmonious and inviting spaces.”

Photo by Virginia Macdonald
Katherine Newman Design
TORONTO katherinenewmandesign.com

Her couture approach results in refined, nuanced homes executed with rigour.

Kelly Deck Design
VANCOUVER kellydeck.com

Custom homes with exquisitely crafted details in a transitional and classic aesthetic.

Kessler Levitan Design
TORONTO kesslerlevitandesign.com

Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan play with trad and contemporary elements to create beautiful spaces.

Kim Lambert Design
TORONTO kimlambertdesign.com

Emotional, moody interiors executed with quiet sophistication.

Kyle Timothy Home
CHARLOTTETOWN kyletimothyhome.com

Kyle Timothy Blood designs homes in a range of styles that reflect true elegance.

Photo by Maxime Brouillet
La Shed Architecture
MONTREAL lashedarchitecture.com

Contemporary, honest design with an awareness of functionality and scale.

Photo by André Rider
Les Ensembliers
MONTREAL ensembliers.com

Beyond their renowned interiors, Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal have had collections with Brunschwig & Fils, W Studio and more.

Lloyd Ralphs Design
TORONTO lloydralphsdesign.com

Michelle Lloyd Bermann is known for her airy, modern spaces with classic style.

Photo by Eymeric Widling
Louis Duncan-He Designs
CALGARY louisdhe.com

CALGARY Louis started his career in advertising before moving to interior design. He embraces an organic, transitional style with an elegant skew.

LRDS
TORONTO houseandhome.com

Lynda Reeves Design Studio produces carefully curated homes in Lynda’s signature grand casual style.

Luke Havekes Design
MONTREAL instagram.com/lukehavekesdesign/?hl=en

Layered rooms punctuated with pattern and colour.

Photo by Robin Stubbert
LVZ Design
INNISFIL, ONT lvzdesign.com

Lidia van Zyl infuses her soulful projects with handcrafted, sustainably sourced and one-of-a-kind elements.

Photo by Evan Dion
Mazen Studio
TORONTO mazenstudio.ca

Creative director Mazen El-Abdallah “values structure, flow, texture and material over the superficial.”

McGill Design Group
TORONTO mcgilldesign.ca

A classic, sophisticated, full- service design firm founded by Colleen McGill.

Photo by Alex Lukey
Meghan Carter Design
TORONTO meghancarterdesign.com

Light, airy transitional design with a sense of joy.

Mhouse
TORONTO mhouseinc.com

TORONTOInfusing traditional architectural spaces with modern glamour is Shirley Meisels’ special power.

Photo by Lauren Miller
Mia Parres Design
TORONTO miaparresdesign.com

The HGTV Canada star brings casual yet sophisticated style to her projects.

Michael Godmer Studio
MONTREAL godmer.com

Livable design through a curated lens with a deep awareness of comfort.

Montana Burnett Design
TORONTO montanaburnettdesign.com

Creating edgy interiors with an eye for texture and a global outlook. Her store, Salt by The Caza Project, now offers styling services.

Montana Labelle Design
TORONTO montanalabelle.com

TORONTOA rich conversation between materials and textures dominates Montana’s design projects. Find a mix of rugs, art, furniture and accessories at her lifestyle store.

Photo by Hunter Mitchell
Nam Dang-Mitchell Design
CALGARY http://namdangmitchell.com

With an impeccable eye, Nam designs interiors that are classic, edgy and always full of personality.

Photo by Michelle Johnson
Nyla Free Designs
CALGARY nylafreedesigns.com

A signature aesthetic of warm white walls, relaxed seating and a mix of furniture styles keeps Nyla and her team in high demand across Canada.

Photo by Valerie Wilcox
Orsi Panos Interiors
TORONTO orsipanosinteriors.com

“I consider every single detail, all while adhering to the abiding elements of beauty, practicality and comfort.”

Peter Wilds Design
VANCOUVER peterwildsdesign.com

Known for merging modernism with the unexpected to create timeless interiors with edge.

Photo by Annie Schlechter
Philip Mitchell Design
LUNENBURG, N.S. philipmitchelldesign.com

“A modern, maximalist master.”

Photo by Ema Peter
PlaidFox Studio
VANCOUVER plaidfox.com

Ben Leavitt is known for his fearless approach to design, which boldly marries disparate styles and eras.

Powell & Bonnell
TORONTO powellandbonnell.com

A bespoke studio specializing in custom contemporary and traditional interiors helmed by Fenwick Bonnell and David Powell.

Photo by Janis Nicolay
Pure Design Inc.
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. purebyamimckay.com

Ami McKay delivers joyful interiors with a clean, modern aesthetic.

Rachel Deeks Design
TORONTO racheldeeksdesign.net

Luxurious, bespoke design with a mastery of pattern, colour and material.

SAM Design
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. samdesign.ca

Inviting spaces with an on-trend attitude quarterbacked by Susan Drover.

Sam Sacks Design
TORONTO samsacksdesign.com

Samantha designs soulful, textured interiors influenced by her global travels.

Photo by Valerie Wilcox
Sarah Richardson Design
TORONTO sarahrichardsondesign.com

Having starred in more than 350 TV episodes, written books and designed collections with Kravet Canada and Brewster Home Fashions, Sarah and her uplifting interiors make her one of the most recognizable Canadian designers in the business.

Photo by André Rider
Scott Yetman Design
WESTMOUNT, QUE. sydinteriors.com

Designs that creatively blend modern and trad aesthetics while never losing a sense of today.

Photo by Robin Stubbert
Shannon Vosters
NEW HAMBURG, ONT Instagram.com/ shannonvosters

Classic farmhouse design with a talent for timeless kitchens.

Photo by Patrick Biller
Sharon Mimran
TORONTO http://sharonmimran.com

Bold, glamorous and eclectic interiors with a dose of elegance.

Photo by Lauren Miller
Shauna Walton Design
TORONTO shaunawaltondesign.ca

Textured, neutral palettes with a contemporary edge.

Photo by Mjay Photography
SmithErickson Designs
CALGARY smithericksondesigns.com

Stephanie Smith and Jenelle Erickson execute comfortable, transitional interiors with exacting details.

Photo by Gillian Stevens
Sophie Burke Design
VANCOUVER sophieburkedesign.com

“Understated, elegant and classic design combined with the raw beauty of the Pacific Northwest shapes our design and approach.”

Stephanie Brown
VANCOUVER instagram.com/stephaniebrowninc/?hl=en

Stephanie believes “each project should be a unique reflection of the client and tell their story through meaningful design details.”

Studio 1Nine1
TORONTO studio1nine1.com

Emilia Wisniewski and Pete Kiriakopoulos design contemporary interiors with a moody vibe.

Tara Fingold Interiors
TORONTO tarafingold.com

“Design that marries innovation and function with timeless beauty.”

Tiffany Leigh Design
BARRIE ONT. tiffanyleighdesign.com

Tiffany Piotrowski specializes in a quiet country look that’s relaxed and understated.

TOM Design Studio
TORONTO thisistom.ca

Tommy Smythe, Lindsay Mens and Kate Stuart design elegant interiors in a range of styles, from traditional to rustic to coastal.

Two Birds Design
TORONTO twobirdsdesign.ca

Andi Wheelband and Renée Frostick create unique and livable spaces executed with exceptional quality.

Photo by Alex Lukey
Two Fold Interiors
TORONTO twofoldinteriors.com

Serene, well-composed homes with an edge are what partners Veronica Martin and Carrie Stinson are known for.

Photo by Magdalena M
U31
TORONTO u31.co

Neil Jonsohn and Kelly Cray focus on luxe homes and large-scale developments. Their custom-built residence for Debra and Barry Campbell graced our Jan-Feb 2023 Trends cover.

