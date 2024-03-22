Decorating & Design
March 22, 2024
The H&H 100
See H&H’s inaugural list of the top Canadian designers captivating us today.
31 WestgateHALIFAX 31westgate.com
Timeless, beautiful spaces that reflect the unique architecture of each house by Colin Blanchard.
Absolutely Inc.TORONTO Absolutelyinc.com
The store and design firm is known for Viki Mansell’s modern take on classic, refined refined style.
AKB DesignSAINT-HYACINTHE, QUE. Akbdesign.ca
Audrée Kemp Bélanger is a master of the quiet country vibe. Celebrity clients include Karine Vanasse.
Alda Pereira DesignVANCOUVER Aldapereiradesign.com
Timeless, classic design with an eye for incorporating fine art and sculpture.
Ali Budd InteriorsTORONTO Alibuddinteriors.com
Daring, opulent, luxe spaces. Ali’s TV show, House of Ali, will air in Canada in 2024.
Alison Milne Co.TORONTO Alisonmilne.com
A designer and gallery owner curating calm interiors with a Scandinavian vibe.
Allison Willson DesignToronto allisonwillson.com/
"An eclectic mix of everyday life — executed with practicality and style."
Alykhan Velji DesignsCALGARY Alyveljidesigns.com
Aly’s firm specializes in an eclectic, youthful aesthetic. His first capsule furniture collection with Urban Barn sold out.
Anne Hepfer DesignsTORONTO Annehepfer.com
Highly curated interiors in a classic style with a touch of bold colour and pattern. Her book, Mood: Interiors & Inspiration, was released in 2022.
Arren Williams DesignTORONTO Arrenwilliams.com
A multihyphenate designer with a mid-century sensibility and product lines available at Hudson’s Bay, Renwil and Statum Designs. Arren’s own line, Casa Cubista, is available in more than 100 stores.
Ashley Botten DesignTORONTO Ashleybottendesign.com
Warm, luxurious spaces with a contemporary edge, executed with precision. Ashley just launched a furniture collection; she also has a line of objets.
Ashley Montgomery DesignBARRIE, ONT. Ashleymontgomerydesign.com
With artisanal touches, rich textures and subtle drama, homes by Ashley resonate with effortless, curated style.
Atmosphere Interior DesignSASKATOON Atmosphereid.ca
Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona are known for their expressive, transitional designs punctuated by a dash of glamour.
Avenue DesignOAKVILLE, ONT. Avenue-design.ca
Chic, luxurious design helmed by Eva Healy.
Barbara Purdy DesignTORONTO Instagram.com/barbpurdydesign
A master of rustic Canadian style, with an eye for details.
Barbara WigmoreNORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, ONT. Barbarawigmore.com
Interior Design, Coming from the fashion industry, Barbara knows how to compose a room and play with materials.
BidgoodVICTORIA Bidgood.co
Steered by Kyla Bidgood, this firm embraces colour, materials and textures while expertly blending design eras and styles.
Blanc Marine IntérieursMONTREAL Blancmarine.ca
Design duo Mélanie Cherrier and Laurence Pons Lavigne offer classic style with an appreciation for texture and patina.
BlazysGérard,SAINT-GABRIEL- DE-BRANDON, QUE. Blazysgerard.com
Benoit Gérard and Alexandre Blazys excel in sophisticated, elegant interiors.
Carol Reed Interior DesignBROOKLYN, N.S. Carolreeddesign.com
Rooms that blend a modern approach and maritime character.
Celia Bryson DesignWESTMOUNT, QUE. Celiabryson.com
“My aesthetic is imaginative and intuitive, with a love of materials and a mix of styles.”
Clarisa Llaneza StudioTORONTO Clarisallaneza.com
“Her attention to detail and refined touch are appreciated where art de vivre is of the utmost importance.”
Collective StudioTORONTO Collective-studio.ca
Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone have a talent for youthful, on-trend interiors with dynamic kitchens and bathrooms.
Connie Braemer DesignTORONTO Conniebdesign.com
A clean, uncluttered aesthetic applied to both contemporary and trad interiors.
Cori Halpern InteriorsTORONTO Corihalperninteriors.com
This designer loves colour and pattern; Cori’s rooms are a kaleidoscope of fun.
CVDT Interior DesignTORONTO Colettevandenthillart.com
See page 38 for our feature on H&H’s 2023 Designer of the Year, Colette van den Thillart.
Christiane LemieuxNEW YORK Christianelemieux.com
A Canadian-born design powerhouse known for luxury home brand Lemieux Et Cie, featuring sculptural, minimalist pieces.
Cynthia Ferguson DesignsTORONTO Cynthiafergusondesigns.com
Maximalism, with a knack for combining colours, prints and patterns to exuberant results.
Dart StudioTORONTO Dartstudio.ca
Olivia Botrie heads up this studio, which excels in designing comfortable, transitional homes.
Deb Nelson DesignHALIFAX Debnelsondesign.com
Casual, collected, soulful design.
Design MazeTORONTO Designmaze.ca
“Tim Lam is on a mission to transform standard building blocks into distinctive, meaningful and inspiring experiences.”
Elizabeth Metcalfe DesignTORONTO Emdesign.ca
Impeccable details with a softened approach to contemporary design.
Falken ReynoldsVANCOUVER Falkenreynolds.com
“Exploring a client’s story is how we discover the voice for each project and translate it into an intimate and authentic home.”
Feasby & Bleeks DesignTORONTO Feasbyandbleeks.com
Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks create sophisticated interiors in a transitional style.
Ferreira DesignTORONTO ferreiradesign.ca
Graphic black and white palettes often punctuate Jennifer Ferreira’s work.
Garrow Kedigian Interior DesignNEW YORK garrowkedigian.com
“The architecture is what sets the tone and tells you what you need to do with a space.”
Gillian Gillies InteriorsTORONTO gilliangillies.com
Tailor-made design with a fresh approach to fabrics and materials.
Gillian Segal DesignVANCOUVER gilliansegaldesign.com
Creating modern and eclectic interiors — encouraging clients to push their boundaries.
Gluckstein Design PlanningTORONTO glucksteindesign.com
Signature, timeless spaces catering to a prestige global client base helmed by Brian Gluckstein.
Grapevine DesignsSURREY, B.C. grapevinedesigns.ca
Lisa Moody creates eclectic interiors in a range of styles, from contemporary to transitional.
Griffin HoughtonTORONTO griffinhoughton.com
Emily Griffin and Stephanie Houghton conceive of projects that vary in mood and style, but are always full of creative twists.
Henhouse InteriorsHALIFAX henhouse.ca
Sappho Griffin specializes in thoughtful, layered homes and has an eye for vintage details.
HessaMONTREAL hessadesign.ca
Ariane Gordon and Stéphanie Mathieu are on a mission to rethink spaces and evoke the senses.
Jaclyn Peters DesignWINNIPEG jaclynpetersdesign.com
With an expert eye for colour and a flair for casual, collected interiors.
Jaime Polan Zimmerman InteriorsTORONTO jpzinteriors.com
Known for classic, clean and captivating designs with a focus on comfort and functionality.
James McIntyre Interior DesignCALGARY AND PHOENIX jamesmcintyreinteriordesign.com
James’ work takes cues from travel, and ranges from traditional to contemporary with a global vibe.
James M. Davie DesignTORONTO jamesmdavie.com
Highly curated and luxurious interiors in a traditional vein.
Jean Stéphane Beauchamp DesignMONTREAL jsbeauchampdesign.com
Delivering a blend of eclectic elements that create personal and layered looks.
Jennifer KominekTORONTO jenniferkominek.com
“A refined approach to space, colour and materials with a touch of daring.”
Jennifer Worts DesignTORONTO jenniferworts.com
Nuanced design melding texture with comfort is the hallmark of her classic style.
Jodie Rosen DesignTORONTO jodierosen.com
Creating spaces that fuse functional needs and personal tastes.
Jonathan Legate Interior ConsultationCHESTER, N.S. jonathanlegate.com
“Jonathan creates homes that express the essential natures of their owners.”
Julie Charbonneau DesignTORONTO juliecharbonneau.design
Bespoke, poetic interiors that are carefully curated.
Kate Zeidler Interior DesignTORONTO katezeidler.com
“Kate’s trademark is creating serene, harmonious and inviting spaces.”
Katherine Newman DesignTORONTO katherinenewmandesign.com
Her couture approach results in refined, nuanced homes executed with rigour.
Kelly Deck DesignVANCOUVER kellydeck.com
Custom homes with exquisitely crafted details in a transitional and classic aesthetic.
Kessler Levitan DesignTORONTO kesslerlevitandesign.com
Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan play with trad and contemporary elements to create beautiful spaces.
Kim Lambert DesignTORONTO kimlambertdesign.com
Emotional, moody interiors executed with quiet sophistication.
Kyle Timothy HomeCHARLOTTETOWN kyletimothyhome.com
Kyle Timothy Blood designs homes in a range of styles that reflect true elegance.
La Shed ArchitectureMONTREAL lashedarchitecture.com
Contemporary, honest design with an awareness of functionality and scale.
Les EnsembliersMONTREAL ensembliers.com
Beyond their renowned interiors, Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal have had collections with Brunschwig & Fils, W Studio and more.
Lloyd Ralphs DesignTORONTO lloydralphsdesign.com
Michelle Lloyd Bermann is known for her airy, modern spaces with classic style.
Louis Duncan-He DesignsCALGARY louisdhe.com
CALGARY Louis started his career in advertising before moving to interior design. He embraces an organic, transitional style with an elegant skew.
LRDSTORONTO houseandhome.com
Lynda Reeves Design Studio produces carefully curated homes in Lynda’s signature grand casual style.
Luke Havekes DesignMONTREAL instagram.com/lukehavekesdesign/?hl=en
Layered rooms punctuated with pattern and colour.
LVZ DesignINNISFIL, ONT lvzdesign.com
Lidia van Zyl infuses her soulful projects with handcrafted, sustainably sourced and one-of-a-kind elements.
Mazen StudioTORONTO mazenstudio.ca
Creative director Mazen El-Abdallah “values structure, flow, texture and material over the superficial.”
McGill Design GroupTORONTO mcgilldesign.ca
A classic, sophisticated, full- service design firm founded by Colleen McGill.
Meghan Carter DesignTORONTO meghancarterdesign.com
Light, airy transitional design with a sense of joy.
MhouseTORONTO mhouseinc.com
TORONTOInfusing traditional architectural spaces with modern glamour is Shirley Meisels’ special power.
Mia Parres DesignTORONTO miaparresdesign.com
The HGTV Canada star brings casual yet sophisticated style to her projects.
Michael Godmer StudioMONTREAL godmer.com
Livable design through a curated lens with a deep awareness of comfort.
Montana Burnett DesignTORONTO montanaburnettdesign.com
Creating edgy interiors with an eye for texture and a global outlook. Her store, Salt by The Caza Project, now offers styling services.
Montana Labelle DesignTORONTO montanalabelle.com
TORONTOA rich conversation between materials and textures dominates Montana’s design projects. Find a mix of rugs, art, furniture and accessories at her lifestyle store.
Nam Dang-Mitchell DesignCALGARY http://namdangmitchell.com
With an impeccable eye, Nam designs interiors that are classic, edgy and always full of personality.
Nyla Free DesignsCALGARY nylafreedesigns.com
A signature aesthetic of warm white walls, relaxed seating and a mix of furniture styles keeps Nyla and her team in high demand across Canada.
Orsi Panos InteriorsTORONTO orsipanosinteriors.com
“I consider every single detail, all while adhering to the abiding elements of beauty, practicality and comfort.”
Peter Wilds DesignVANCOUVER peterwildsdesign.com
Known for merging modernism with the unexpected to create timeless interiors with edge.
Philip Mitchell DesignLUNENBURG, N.S. philipmitchelldesign.com
“A modern, maximalist master.”
PlaidFox StudioVANCOUVER plaidfox.com
Ben Leavitt is known for his fearless approach to design, which boldly marries disparate styles and eras.
Powell & BonnellTORONTO powellandbonnell.com
A bespoke studio specializing in custom contemporary and traditional interiors helmed by Fenwick Bonnell and David Powell.
Pure Design Inc.NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. purebyamimckay.com
Ami McKay delivers joyful interiors with a clean, modern aesthetic.
Rachel Deeks DesignTORONTO racheldeeksdesign.net
Luxurious, bespoke design with a mastery of pattern, colour and material.
SAM DesignST. JOHN’S, N.L. samdesign.ca
Inviting spaces with an on-trend attitude quarterbacked by Susan Drover.
Sam Sacks DesignTORONTO samsacksdesign.com
Samantha designs soulful, textured interiors influenced by her global travels.
Sarah Richardson DesignTORONTO sarahrichardsondesign.com
Having starred in more than 350 TV episodes, written books and designed collections with Kravet Canada and Brewster Home Fashions, Sarah and her uplifting interiors make her one of the most recognizable Canadian designers in the business.
Scott Yetman DesignWESTMOUNT, QUE. sydinteriors.com
Designs that creatively blend modern and trad aesthetics while never losing a sense of today.
Shannon VostersNEW HAMBURG, ONT Instagram.com/ shannonvosters
Classic farmhouse design with a talent for timeless kitchens.
Sharon MimranTORONTO http://sharonmimran.com
Bold, glamorous and eclectic interiors with a dose of elegance.
Shauna Walton DesignTORONTO shaunawaltondesign.ca
Textured, neutral palettes with a contemporary edge.
SmithErickson DesignsCALGARY smithericksondesigns.com
Stephanie Smith and Jenelle Erickson execute comfortable, transitional interiors with exacting details.
Sophie Burke DesignVANCOUVER sophieburkedesign.com
“Understated, elegant and classic design combined with the raw beauty of the Pacific Northwest shapes our design and approach.”
Stephanie BrownVANCOUVER instagram.com/stephaniebrowninc/?hl=en
Stephanie believes “each project should be a unique reflection of the client and tell their story through meaningful design details.”
Studio 1Nine1TORONTO studio1nine1.com
Emilia Wisniewski and Pete Kiriakopoulos design contemporary interiors with a moody vibe.
Tara Fingold InteriorsTORONTO tarafingold.com
“Design that marries innovation and function with timeless beauty.”
Tiffany Leigh DesignBARRIE ONT. tiffanyleighdesign.com
Tiffany Piotrowski specializes in a quiet country look that’s relaxed and understated.
TOM Design StudioTORONTO thisistom.ca
Tommy Smythe, Lindsay Mens and Kate Stuart design elegant interiors in a range of styles, from traditional to rustic to coastal.
Two Birds DesignTORONTO twobirdsdesign.ca
Andi Wheelband and Renée Frostick create unique and livable spaces executed with exceptional quality.
Two Fold InteriorsTORONTO twofoldinteriors.com
Serene, well-composed homes with an edge are what partners Veronica Martin and Carrie Stinson are known for.
U31TORONTO u31.co
Neil Jonsohn and Kelly Cray focus on luxe homes and large-scale developments. Their custom-built residence for Debra and Barry Campbell graced our Jan-Feb 2023 Trends cover.