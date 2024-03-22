The H&H 100

See H&H’s inaugural list of the top Canadian designers captivating us today.

Photo by Janet Kimber 31 Westgate HALIFAX 31westgate.com Timeless, beautiful spaces that reflect the unique architecture of each house by Colin Blanchard.

Absolutely Inc. TORONTO Absolutelyinc.com The store and design firm is known for Viki Mansell’s modern take on classic, refined refined style.

Photo by Maxime Desbiens. AKB Design SAINT-HYACINTHE, QUE. Akbdesign.ca Audrée Kemp Bélanger is a master of the quiet country vibe. Celebrity clients include Karine Vanasse.

Photo by Ema Peter Alda Pereira Design VANCOUVER Aldapereiradesign.com Timeless, classic design with an eye for incorporating fine art and sculpture.

Photo by Trish Mennell Ali Budd Interiors TORONTO Alibuddinteriors.com Daring, opulent, luxe spaces. Ali’s TV show, House of Ali, will air in Canada in 2024.

Alison Milne Co. TORONTO Alisonmilne.com A designer and gallery owner curating calm interiors with a Scandinavian vibe.

Photo by Patrick Biller Allison Willson Design Toronto allisonwillson.com/ "An eclectic mix of everyday life — executed with practicality and style."

Alykhan Velji Designs CALGARY Alyveljidesigns.com Aly’s firm specializes in an eclectic, youthful aesthetic. His first capsule furniture collection with Urban Barn sold out.

Photo by Virginia Macdonald Anne Hepfer Designs TORONTO Annehepfer.com Highly curated interiors in a classic style with a touch of bold colour and pattern. Her book, Mood: Interiors & Inspiration, was released in 2022.

Arren Williams Design TORONTO Arrenwilliams.com A multihyphenate designer with a mid-century sensibility and product lines available at Hudson’s Bay, Renwil and Statum Designs. Arren’s own line, Casa Cubista, is available in more than 100 stores.

Ashley Botten Design TORONTO Ashleybottendesign.com Warm, luxurious spaces with a contemporary edge, executed with precision. Ashley just launched a furniture collection; she also has a line of objets.

Photo by Lauren Miller Ashley Montgomery Design BARRIE, ONT. Ashleymontgomerydesign.com With artisanal touches, rich textures and subtle drama, homes by Ashley resonate with effortless, curated style.

Photo by Eymeric Widling Atmosphere Interior Design SASKATOON Atmosphereid.ca Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona are known for their expressive, transitional designs punctuated by a dash of glamour.

Avenue Design OAKVILLE, ONT. Avenue-design.ca Chic, luxurious design helmed by Eva Healy.

Barbara Purdy Design TORONTO Instagram.com/barbpurdydesign A master of rustic Canadian style, with an eye for details.

Photo by Kim Jeffery Barbara Wigmore NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, ONT. Barbarawigmore.com Interior Design, Coming from the fashion industry, Barbara knows how to compose a room and play with materials.

Photo by Mary McNeill Knowles Bidgood VICTORIA Bidgood.co Steered by Kyla Bidgood, this firm embraces colour, materials and textures while expertly blending design eras and styles.

Photo by Annie Fafard Blanc Marine Intérieurs MONTREAL Blancmarine.ca Design duo Mélanie Cherrier and Laurence Pons Lavigne offer classic style with an appreciation for texture and patina.

Photo by Jean-Sébastien Senécal BlazysGérard, SAINT-GABRIEL- DE-BRANDON, QUE. Blazysgerard.com Benoit Gérard and Alexandre Blazys excel in sophisticated, elegant interiors.

Photo by Sara Jewell, Concept Measures Carol Reed Interior Design BROOKLYN, N.S. Carolreeddesign.com Rooms that blend a modern approach and maritime character.

Courtesy of Celia Bryson Celia Bryson Design WESTMOUNT, QUE. Celiabryson.com “My aesthetic is imaginative and intuitive, with a love of materials and a mix of styles.”

Clarisa Llaneza Studio TORONTO Clarisallaneza.com “Her attention to detail and refined touch are appreciated where art de vivre is of the utmost importance.”

Photo by Niamh Barry Collective Studio TORONTO Collective-studio.ca Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone have a talent for youthful, on-trend interiors with dynamic kitchens and bathrooms.

Photo by Virginia Macdonald Connie Braemer Design TORONTO Conniebdesign.com A clean, uncluttered aesthetic applied to both contemporary and trad interiors.

Photo by Virginia MacDonald Cori Halpern Interiors TORONTO Corihalperninteriors.com This designer loves colour and pattern; Cori’s rooms are a kaleidoscope of fun.

CVDT Interior Design TORONTO Colettevandenthillart.com See page 38 for our feature on H&H’s 2023 Designer of the Year, Colette van den Thillart.

Christiane Lemieux NEW YORK Christianelemieux.com A Canadian-born design powerhouse known for luxury home brand Lemieux Et Cie, featuring sculptural, minimalist pieces.

Photo by Donna Griffith Cynthia Ferguson Designs TORONTO Cynthiafergusondesigns.com Maximalism, with a knack for combining colours, prints and patterns to exuberant results.

Photo by Nick Wong Dart Studio TORONTO Dartstudio.ca Olivia Botrie heads up this studio, which excels in designing comfortable, transitional homes.

Photo by Janet Kimber Deb Nelson Design HALIFAX Debnelsondesign.com Casual, collected, soulful design.

Photo by Stephani Buchman Design Maze TORONTO Designmaze.ca “Tim Lam is on a mission to transform standard building blocks into distinctive, meaningful and inspiring experiences.”

Elizabeth Metcalfe Design TORONTO Emdesign.ca Impeccable details with a softened approach to contemporary design.

Photo by Falken Reynold Falken Reynolds VANCOUVER Falkenreynolds.com “Exploring a client’s story is how we discover the voice for each project and translate it into an intimate and authentic home.”

Photo by Oreon Mounter Feasby & Bleeks Design TORONTO Feasbyandbleeks.com Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks create sophisticated interiors in a transitional style.

Photo by Valerie Wilcox Ferreira Design TORONTO ferreiradesign.ca Graphic black and white palettes often punctuate Jennifer Ferreira’s work.

Photo by Douglas Friedman Garrow Kedigian Interior Design NEW YORK garrowkedigian.com “The architecture is what sets the tone and tells you what you need to do with a space.”

Photo by Virginia Macdonald Gillian Gillies Interiors TORONTO gilliangillies.com Tailor-made design with a fresh approach to fabrics and materials.

Photo by Nicole Robertson Gillian Segal Design VANCOUVER gilliansegaldesign.com Creating modern and eclectic interiors — encouraging clients to push their boundaries.

Photo by Alex Lukey Gluckstein Design Planning TORONTO glucksteindesign.com Signature, timeless spaces catering to a prestige global client base helmed by Brian Gluckstein.

Grapevine Designs SURREY, B.C. grapevinedesigns.ca Lisa Moody creates eclectic interiors in a range of styles, from contemporary to transitional.

Griffin Houghton TORONTO griffinhoughton.com Emily Griffin and Stephanie Houghton conceive of projects that vary in mood and style, but are always full of creative twists.

Photo by Janet Kimber Henhouse Interiors HALIFAX henhouse.ca Sappho Griffin specializes in thoughtful, layered homes and has an eye for vintage details.

Hessa MONTREAL hessadesign.ca Ariane Gordon and Stéphanie Mathieu are on a mission to rethink spaces and evoke the senses.

Jaclyn Peters Design WINNIPEG jaclynpetersdesign.com With an expert eye for colour and a flair for casual, collected interiors.

Jaime Polan Zimmerman Interiors TORONTO jpzinteriors.com Known for classic, clean and captivating designs with a focus on comfort and functionality.

James McIntyre Interior Design CALGARY AND PHOENIX jamesmcintyreinteriordesign.com James’ work takes cues from travel, and ranges from traditional to contemporary with a global vibe.

James M. Davie Design TORONTO jamesmdavie.com Highly curated and luxurious interiors in a traditional vein.

Photo by Jean-Sébastien Senécal. Jean Stéphane Beauchamp Design MONTREAL jsbeauchampdesign.com Delivering a blend of eclectic elements that create personal and layered looks.

Photo by Kiely Ramos Jennifer Kominek TORONTO jenniferkominek.com “A refined approach to space, colour and materials with a touch of daring.”

Jennifer Worts Design TORONTO jenniferworts.com Nuanced design melding texture with comfort is the hallmark of her classic style.

Jodie Rosen Design TORONTO jodierosen.com Creating spaces that fuse functional needs and personal tastes.

Photo by Janet Kimber Jonathan Legate Interior Consultation CHESTER, N.S. jonathanlegate.com “Jonathan creates homes that express the essential natures of their owners.”

Julie Charbonneau Design TORONTO juliecharbonneau.design Bespoke, poetic interiors that are carefully curated.

Photo by Tek Yang Kate Zeidler Interior Design TORONTO katezeidler.com “Kate’s trademark is creating serene, harmonious and inviting spaces.”

Photo by Virginia Macdonald Katherine Newman Design TORONTO katherinenewmandesign.com Her couture approach results in refined, nuanced homes executed with rigour.

Kelly Deck Design VANCOUVER kellydeck.com Custom homes with exquisitely crafted details in a transitional and classic aesthetic.

Kessler Levitan Design TORONTO kesslerlevitandesign.com Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan play with trad and contemporary elements to create beautiful spaces.

Kim Lambert Design TORONTO kimlambertdesign.com Emotional, moody interiors executed with quiet sophistication.

Kyle Timothy Home CHARLOTTETOWN kyletimothyhome.com Kyle Timothy Blood designs homes in a range of styles that reflect true elegance.

Photo by Maxime Brouillet La Shed Architecture MONTREAL lashedarchitecture.com Contemporary, honest design with an awareness of functionality and scale.

Photo by André Rider Les Ensembliers MONTREAL ensembliers.com Beyond their renowned interiors, Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal have had collections with Brunschwig & Fils, W Studio and more.

Lloyd Ralphs Design TORONTO lloydralphsdesign.com Michelle Lloyd Bermann is known for her airy, modern spaces with classic style.

Photo by Eymeric Widling Louis Duncan-He Designs CALGARY louisdhe.com CALGARY Louis started his career in advertising before moving to interior design. He embraces an organic, transitional style with an elegant skew.

LRDS TORONTO houseandhome.com Lynda Reeves Design Studio produces carefully curated homes in Lynda’s signature grand casual style.

Luke Havekes Design MONTREAL instagram.com/lukehavekesdesign/?hl=en Layered rooms punctuated with pattern and colour.

Photo by Robin Stubbert LVZ Design INNISFIL, ONT lvzdesign.com Lidia van Zyl infuses her soulful projects with handcrafted, sustainably sourced and one-of-a-kind elements.

Photo by Evan Dion Mazen Studio TORONTO mazenstudio.ca Creative director Mazen El-Abdallah “values structure, flow, texture and material over the superficial.”

McGill Design Group TORONTO mcgilldesign.ca A classic, sophisticated, full- service design firm founded by Colleen McGill.

Photo by Alex Lukey Meghan Carter Design TORONTO meghancarterdesign.com Light, airy transitional design with a sense of joy.

Mhouse TORONTO mhouseinc.com TORONTOInfusing traditional architectural spaces with modern glamour is Shirley Meisels’ special power.

Photo by Lauren Miller Mia Parres Design TORONTO miaparresdesign.com The HGTV Canada star brings casual yet sophisticated style to her projects.

Michael Godmer Studio MONTREAL godmer.com Livable design through a curated lens with a deep awareness of comfort.

Montana Burnett Design TORONTO montanaburnettdesign.com Creating edgy interiors with an eye for texture and a global outlook. Her store, Salt by The Caza Project, now offers styling services.

Montana Labelle Design TORONTO montanalabelle.com TORONTOA rich conversation between materials and textures dominates Montana’s design projects. Find a mix of rugs, art, furniture and accessories at her lifestyle store.

Photo by Hunter Mitchell Nam Dang-Mitchell Design CALGARY http://namdangmitchell.com With an impeccable eye, Nam designs interiors that are classic, edgy and always full of personality.

Photo by Michelle Johnson Nyla Free Designs CALGARY nylafreedesigns.com A signature aesthetic of warm white walls, relaxed seating and a mix of furniture styles keeps Nyla and her team in high demand across Canada.

Photo by Valerie Wilcox Orsi Panos Interiors TORONTO orsipanosinteriors.com “I consider every single detail, all while adhering to the abiding elements of beauty, practicality and comfort.”

Peter Wilds Design VANCOUVER peterwildsdesign.com Known for merging modernism with the unexpected to create timeless interiors with edge.

Photo by Annie Schlechter Philip Mitchell Design LUNENBURG, N.S. philipmitchelldesign.com “A modern, maximalist master.”

Photo by Ema Peter PlaidFox Studio VANCOUVER plaidfox.com Ben Leavitt is known for his fearless approach to design, which boldly marries disparate styles and eras.

Powell & Bonnell TORONTO powellandbonnell.com A bespoke studio specializing in custom contemporary and traditional interiors helmed by Fenwick Bonnell and David Powell.

Photo by Janis Nicolay Pure Design Inc. NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. purebyamimckay.com Ami McKay delivers joyful interiors with a clean, modern aesthetic.

Rachel Deeks Design TORONTO racheldeeksdesign.net Luxurious, bespoke design with a mastery of pattern, colour and material.

SAM Design ST. JOHN’S, N.L. samdesign.ca Inviting spaces with an on-trend attitude quarterbacked by Susan Drover.

Sam Sacks Design TORONTO samsacksdesign.com Samantha designs soulful, textured interiors influenced by her global travels.

Photo by Valerie Wilcox Sarah Richardson Design TORONTO sarahrichardsondesign.com Having starred in more than 350 TV episodes, written books and designed collections with Kravet Canada and Brewster Home Fashions, Sarah and her uplifting interiors make her one of the most recognizable Canadian designers in the business.

Photo by André Rider Scott Yetman Design WESTMOUNT, QUE. sydinteriors.com Designs that creatively blend modern and trad aesthetics while never losing a sense of today.

Photo by Robin Stubbert Shannon Vosters NEW HAMBURG, ONT Instagram.com/ shannonvosters Classic farmhouse design with a talent for timeless kitchens.

Photo by Patrick Biller Sharon Mimran TORONTO http://sharonmimran.com Bold, glamorous and eclectic interiors with a dose of elegance.

Photo by Lauren Miller Shauna Walton Design TORONTO shaunawaltondesign.ca Textured, neutral palettes with a contemporary edge.

Photo by Mjay Photography SmithErickson Designs CALGARY smithericksondesigns.com Stephanie Smith and Jenelle Erickson execute comfortable, transitional interiors with exacting details.

Photo by Gillian Stevens Sophie Burke Design VANCOUVER sophieburkedesign.com “Understated, elegant and classic design combined with the raw beauty of the Pacific Northwest shapes our design and approach.”

Stephanie Brown VANCOUVER instagram.com/stephaniebrowninc/?hl=en Stephanie believes “each project should be a unique reflection of the client and tell their story through meaningful design details.”

Studio 1Nine1 TORONTO studio1nine1.com Emilia Wisniewski and Pete Kiriakopoulos design contemporary interiors with a moody vibe.

Tara Fingold Interiors TORONTO tarafingold.com “Design that marries innovation and function with timeless beauty.”

Tiffany Leigh Design BARRIE ONT. tiffanyleighdesign.com Tiffany Piotrowski specializes in a quiet country look that’s relaxed and understated.

TOM Design Studio TORONTO thisistom.ca Tommy Smythe, Lindsay Mens and Kate Stuart design elegant interiors in a range of styles, from traditional to rustic to coastal.

Two Birds Design TORONTO twobirdsdesign.ca Andi Wheelband and Renée Frostick create unique and livable spaces executed with exceptional quality.

Photo by Alex Lukey Two Fold Interiors TORONTO twofoldinteriors.com Serene, well-composed homes with an edge are what partners Veronica Martin and Carrie Stinson are known for.