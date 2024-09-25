Finally, Milos Comes to Toronto!

By Lynda Reeves

If you’re a fan of Montreal’s restaurant scene, then you know Milos, and you know that Toronto’s been left out in the cold for 30 years. Well, the deep freeze is finally over! Toronto’s gorgeous new Estiatorio Milos restaurant opens Sept. 26 in the heart of Bay Street.

In 1979, when founder and owner Costas Spiliadis began offering the freshest seafood displayed fish-market style on beds of crushed ice, along with the best produce and purest, simplest methods of cooking, he transformed Greek food for the world.

Now, 12 restaurants later, from Las Vegas to Athens, London, Dubai, Los Cabos, Miami, Singapore and several NYC locations, Milos is opening right where it should, in Toronto, to adoring fans who didn’t give up hope!

Located in a soaring space within a heritage building, the new Milos Toronto is ready to impress.

But the food from Costas and his family is as simple and pure as it was when I first discovered it in Montreal in the ’70s. Back in 2011, we ran a story on Costas and were lucky enough to feature some of his best recipes.

Now, to celebrate the Toronto opening, House & Home has the updated version of Milos’ famous Tomato Salad Recipe right here for you.

You’ll have to book your table to see the new Toronto menu, but we can share some of the original recipes from Estiatorio Milos in Montreal: The Milos Special, Milos dips and the best Baklava you will ever eat.

The Milos “Special” (Fried Zucchini and Eggplant Chips) with Tzatziki

Hands down, one of the best things I’ve ever eaten! The airy vegetable chips are stacked around fresh-made tzatziki and sided with oozing fried cheese.

Get the recipe for the Milos “Special” from the H&H archive here.

Taramosalata and Skordalia Dips

Served with warm pita, these two dips — roe-flecked taramosalata and skordalia made with potatoes and bread — are a flavour-packed opener.

Get the recipe for the Taramosalata and Skordalia Dips from the H&H archive here.

Greek Baklava

Crisp, buttery phyllo dough is layered with ground nuts, spiced with cinnamon and lavished with sweet syrup.

Get the recipe for Greek Baklava from the H&H archive here.