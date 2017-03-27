Shops We Love: Memo Showroom

Perched above Toronto design store Peaks & Rafters, Memo Showroom brings over a dozen international wallpaper and textile collections to Canada for the first time. “Three textile addicts work here,” says owner Katelyn Hermant, who opened Memo in September with associates Kelly Ashford Chadda and Katie Schipper. Patterns range from graphic to garden-inspired, be they dreamy abstracts from England’s Imogen Heath or nankeen indigo-dyed designs from LuRu Home.

Swatches hung from hooks line the sunlit, second-floor space, making it easy to drape choices over a selection of vintage and new furniture that’s also up for grabs. “We brought in upholstered pieces to help show what the fabrics look like,” Katelyn adds. Stacks of rugs, piles of ready-made pillows and panels of wallpaper further encourage visitors to layer on the pattern.

585 Dupont Street (second floor) in Toronto, Ontario.