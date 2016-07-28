Cookbook Spotlight: Flavorwalla

The winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 3, Floyd Cardoz is an Indian-born American chef. In his new book, Flavorwalla, Floyd uses creative spice combos (including tumeric) to amp up everyday dishes like Flank Steak With Thai Salad and Chicken Tagine With Olives, Chickpeas And Pine Nuts. A great book for the home cook who wants something new and innovative to prepare for family and friends.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

Chicken Tagine With Olives, Chickpeas And Pine Nuts

Flank Steak With Thai Salad

Cider-Glazed Seared Scallops With Cauliflower Purée