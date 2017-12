3 Naturally-Based Recipes From The Moosewood Restaurant Table

Originally published in 1977, the bestselling Moosewood Cookbook was one of the first recipe books to bring all-natural cooking to the masses. The latest tome from the Ithaca, New York, restaurant features 250 new recipes that remain faithful to The Moosewood’s farm-to-table philosophy.

Here are three recipes from The Moosewood Restaurant Table cookbook!

Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Quinoa Tabouli With Pomegranates & Pistachios

Apple & Fig Galette With Rosemary