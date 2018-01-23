Get Recipes For Dining In With Alison Roman’s New Cookbook

After working at Momofuku Milk Bar and Bon Appétit, and contributing regularly to The New York Times, foodie and recipe developer Alison Roman has penned her debut cookbook. Beautifully photographed by House & Home regulars Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott, this 125-recipe tome illustrates Alison’s knack for inventive, vegetable-forward dishes that are full of flavor.

Here are three recipes from the Dining In cookbook!

Butter-Tossed Radishes With Fresh Za’atar

Raw Broccoli And Basil Salad With Peanuts And Shallot

Blueberry Cake With Almond And Cinnamon