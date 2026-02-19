Chefs We Love
9 Canadian Chefs Share The 2026 Food Trends
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on February 19, 2026
This year, we’ll be cooking and entertaining at home more than ever, supporting local growers and producers while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of the country we call home. As you explore these recipes, you’ll find upscale proteins in smaller portions and unexpected ingredients like trout roe and plum powder. Gone are the days of over-the-top plating and inedible garnishes — interesting food is on the table.
Keep reading to see top Canadian
chefs‘ trend-driven recipes for 2026 and beyond!
Cory Vitiello is the executive director of concept and culinary development at LFG Growth Partners, including The Chase and The Frederick, Toronto
Trend: Humble Beginnings
In Cory’s experience, some of the country’s most respected chefs are moving toward humble, ingredient-driven cooking. “The movement is really about technique and craft, and that will outlast whatever food is trending every month,” says Cory. In his stellar roast chicken dish, Yukon Gold potatoes cook in a thin layer underneath the chicken, soaking up all the delicious drippings
Recipe: Chicken Over Boulangère-style Potatoes
Photographer: Paula Wilson (chicken)/courtesy of Cory Vitiello (Cory’s portrait)
Janet Zuccarini is a Top Chef Canada judge and the founder of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, Toronto
Trend: Mushrooms
2026 will be the year of mushrooms with health benefits. “They’re nutrient-dense, linked to immune and brain health, and add an earthiness to plant-forward dishes,” says Janet. Varieties like maitake and lion’s mane are known for their complex, umami flavour — often referred to as the “fifth taste.”
Recipe: Crispy Maitake Mushrooms with Lemon Yogurt and Herbs
Photographer: Jake Rosenberg (Janet’s portrait)/Janet Zuccarini (mushrooms)
Benedict Lim is the culinary director and co-owner of The Lunch Lady, Toronto
Trend: New Nostalgia
At The Lunch Lady, one of Toronto’s hottest new restaurants, an inspired take on nui xào bò — Vietnamese beef pasta stir-fry — made with beef bourguignon–style braised short ribs resonates with guests for its blend of global and local influences. Diners may recognize the rich, thyme- and red wine–infused sauce but find themselves on a new flavour journey, thanks to the oyster sauce and star anise.
Recipe: Short Rib Rigatoni
Photographer: Sherman Chong (Benedict’s portrait)/Dylan Nguyen (rigatoni)
Nicole Gomes is the co-owner of Calgary’s Top Chef Canada Cluck ‘N’ Cleaver and Season 5 Winner
Trend: One-pan Meals
In 2026, one-pan meals won’t just be for home cooks in a rush — professional chefs will be embracing the method to build flavour. Expect more cookbooks and social media videos dedicated to the one-pan philosophy. To make a one-pan meal feel like it’s restaurant quality, Nicole elevates hers with Korean ingredients including soybean paste and gochujang.
Recipe: Mushroom Seoul Pork Chops
Photographer: Angry God (Nicole’s portrait)/Nicole Gomes (pork)
Siobhan Detkavich is the host of Crave’s Dine Your Sign and the first Indigenous woman to compete on Top Chef Canada , Vancouver
Trend: Plum Powder (Li Hing Mui)
Li hing mui is a salty, sweet and tangy dried and preserved plum that originated in China. “It’s like Frank’s RedHot sauce — you can put it on everything!” says Siobhan. Li hing mui can be found in Asian supermarkets labelled as “plum powder.”
Recipe: Roasted Beet Mui
Photographer: Michiel Meyboom (Siobhan’s portrait)/courtesy of the National Arts Centre (beets)
Claudio Aprile is the culinary director at VMasterChef Canada ia Allegro and former judge, Oakville, Ont.
Trend: Fusion
There will always be a place for authentic cuisine from a particular culture but, in Claudio’s view, it’s important that chefs never stop innovating. “The value proposition of going out to eat is ordering something the home cook can’t replicate,” says Claudio. “It’s a bold prediction that might even get me cancelled, but I think the combination of different cultures on a plate and fusion-style cooking will make a huge comeback.”
Recipe: Grilled Calamari with Cantonese Black Bean Dressing
Photographer: Paula Wilson (Claudio’s portrait, calamari)
Stephanie Ogilvie is the chef-owner of Halifax’s Reta’s and Hop Scotch Dinner Club
Trend: Elevated Snacks
To Stephanie’s excitement, the amuse-bouche is back and better than ever. Think lowbrow meets highbrow canapé-style menus. “A lot of guests want to enjoy a glass of bubbles and have a few snacks before dinner,” says Stephanie. “It’s a great way to try new ingredients.” People also love snapping photos of mini food.
Recipe: Devilled Eggs with Crispy Chicken Skin, Togarashi and Tobiko
Photographer: Michelle Doucette (Stephanie’s portrait, eggs)
Jeremy Charles is the author of Wildness and chef at Tempus Seafoods, St. John’s, N.L.
Trend: Wild Seafood
Chef Jeremy acts as a curator at Tempus Seafoods, which ships premium-quality, wild-caught, North Atlantic seafood nationwide to meet the growing demand for sustainable fish and crustaceans. His favourite high-end bite is succulent snow crab, which is sweet and salty.
Recipe: Snow Crab, Fermented Creamed Corn and Crab Broth
Photographer: John Cullen (Jeremy’s portrait, crab)
Coulson Armstrong is the culinary director of Our House, including Prime Seafood Palace, Toronto
Trend: Returning to Our Roots
Farm-to-table restaurants like Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse have become culinary landmarks, reshaping the food world by favouring local producers over grocery giants. Coulson predicts a continued return to this kind of traditionalist cooking. “We’re going to start paying homage to where chefs, trends and dishes come from,” he says.
Recipe: Golden Beets with Tonnato
Photographer: Taylor Renee Whyte (Coulson’s portrait, beets)