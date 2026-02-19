9 Canadian Chefs Share The 2026 Food Trends

This year, we’ll be cooking and entertaining at home more than ever, supporting local growers and producers while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of the country we call home. As you explore these recipes, you’ll find upscale proteins in smaller portions and unexpected ingredients like trout roe and plum powder. Gone are the days of over-the-top plating and inedible garnishes — interesting food is on the table.

Keep reading to see top Canadian chefs‘ trend-driven recipes for 2026 and beyond!