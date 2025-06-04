Indigenous Artist Renée Condo’s Beaded Works Express Joy and Interconnectedness

Equally inspired by Mi’gmaq ideations and quantum physics, Montreal artist Renée Condo delves into these subjects in her art practice, creating two- and three-dimensional works that incorporate beads. Renée is of Mi’gmaw First Nation ancestry and applies her ancestral worldview, one of connectedness and interdependence, to her practice. With a particular interest in the concept of pema, which describes movement and relationships between things, Renée makes joyful pieces that are immediately open and accessible to the viewer.

In beaded works signified by a use of colour and imagery that blurs abstraction and figuration, Renée celebrates joy, being with community and allowing space for duelling cosmic and scientific forces. Beading has been a part of First Nations life in Canada for an estimated 8,000 years, both culturally and as a means of trade. Renée puts her own spin on the medium. Her “beads” are larger than traditional ones, about the size of a grape or peppermint. She rolls these in gesso and paint to give them their colour before applying them to her works. Rather than threading the beads together, she affixes them onto a canvas, inventing her own beading technique.