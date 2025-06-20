Upgrade Your Bathroom With These Fresh Finds

Ripple Effect

Can’t get enough fluting? This freestanding washbasin by Ideagroup has it in spades. Forty-five colourways (including moody blues and reds) are available, plus it comes with an optional integrated hook. Made from Cristalplant, a material with a natural stone–like look and velvety feel, this washbasin is hard-wearing, bacteria-resistant and fully recyclable.

Photographer: Courtesy of Ideagroup