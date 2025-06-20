Bathrooms

Upgrade Your Bathroom With These Fresh Finds

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on June 20, 2025

Bathrooms: they’re where we start and end our days. These fresh finds — including sleek fixtures, artistic tile options and smoked glass shower panels — will help you make a splash in your own spaces. Below, explore 10 elements that will give hardworking bathrooms a well-deserved style upgrade.

Style & Substance

Brizo’s weighty Beauclere collection is inspired by historical fixtures in British manor homes, wrought-iron street lamps and antique guitar tuners. The faucet comes in six finishes, and an optional malachite inlay adds a pop of colour.

Photographer: Courtesy of Brizo
Products: 16" shower arm and flange, $330; H20kinetic showerhead, $581; Multifunction Slide-bar hand shower, $1,193; faucet with Malachite Insert, $2,964. All in Brilliance Polished Gold finish. Brizo
Hands-Free Clean

This sleek Vola dispenser is a touch-free way to use sanitizer and soap. The freestanding, wall-mounted or tabletop units come in an array of vibrant colours and finishes, and deliver 1,000 applications from one refill.

Photographer: Courtesy of Vola
Products: Hands-free soap dispenser in Carmine Red, $3,804. Ginger’s
Ripple Effect

Can’t get enough fluting? This freestanding washbasin by Ideagroup has it in spades. Forty-five colourways (including moody blues and reds) are available, plus it comes with an optional integrated hook. Made from Cristalplant, a material with a natural stone–like look and velvety feel, this washbasin is hard-wearing, bacteria-resistant and fully recyclable.

Photographer: Courtesy of Ideagroup
Products: Giove washbasin in Propora, $7,060. Minimal Toronto
Smoke Screen

Elevate your morning shower with the Vespero smoked glass panel from Fleurco. The tinted glass is easy to install with a hidden anchoring system.

Photographer: Courtesy of Fleurco
Products: Vespero Smoked Glass fixed shower panel with Matte Black Trim, from $854. Robinson Lighting & Bath
Written in Stone

The new collaboration from Artistic Tile and Donghia reimagines signature Donghia textile patterns in stunning, splash-friendly mosaic and waterjet tile. Casino Royale’s arabesque pattern is cut from natural stone that’s surrounded by tesserae mosaic in contrasting tones, while Decadence features a mosaic of honed natural stone.

Photographer: Courtesy of Artistic Tile
Products: Casino Royale tile in Belgian Bluestone; Decadence tile in Cream. Pricing upon request. Empire Kitchen & Bath
Take a Seat

Canadian plumbing fixture brand Riobel has launched its first collection of toilets. This loo has a skirted base and removable slow-close lid to make cleaning easier.

Photographer: Courtesy of Riobel
Products: Coriolis Kilo toilet, $1,800. House of Rohl
