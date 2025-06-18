Decorating & Design

The Healthy Home: 8 Sustainable Summer Accents for Indoors and Out

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on June 18, 2025

From stylish outdoor furniture made of recyclable materials to colourful towels crafted from organic cotton, this curated collection of sustainable furniture and decorative accents will help you elevate your indoor and outdoor spaces this summer. Shop our top eight noteworthy sustainable summer accents now!

An image of a green and light wood chair, layered behind it is a second image of the chair on a patio with a patio set. sustainable summer accents.

Sit Back and Relax

The new Tulum collection from Canadian furniture maker Urban Barn includes an outdoor armchair, love seat and sofa, each made with a sustainable acacia frame and recyclable polypropylene rope detailing. Water-resistant polyester upholstery in a mossy green hue complements the great outdoors.

Photographer: Courtesy of Urban Barn
Products: Armchair, $599, Urban Barn; sofa, $1,299, Urban Barn; love seat (not shown), $1,099, Urban Barn. All in Green
An image of an irregularly shaped lamp: a cylinder with lantern-esque points jutting out at the top sides. sustainable summer accents.

Bright Idea

Known for its durable drinking glasses, Canadian dishware brand Fable has recently expanded into lighting with the Curve table light. Made from 3D-printed, plant-based biodegradable materials, the wired, dimmable lamp has an undulating form and soft, ambient glow.

Photographer: Courtesy of Fable
Products: $270. Fable
A bright red and light pink vertical striped towel. sustainable summer accents.

Earn Your Stripes

Marimekko’s new soft and absorbent Raide bath towels by Annika Rimala are made from 100 per cent organic cotton. Available in two colourways, the towels have bold red or green stripes on a light pink background.

Photographer: Courtesy of Marimekko
Source: $79. Marimekko
A woven cylindrical side table or stool with a flat top. sustainable summer accents.

Woven Wonder

An open rattan weave forms the base of Must’s Bodhi side table with a top in recycled teak. Perfect for setting down a drink or using as a stool!

Photographer: Courtesy of Must
Products: $310. Must
an outdoor dining table with a cylindrical base in the middle and a flat circular table top jutting out from above sits with chairs on a patio. sustainable summer accents.

The Roller Max Outdoor dining table from Ethnicraft has a reclaimed teak base and hand-finished, hard-wearing concrete top. Here, it’s paired with Ethnicraft’s classic Bok Outdoor dining chairs, first released in 2016. Also in teak, the chairs are topped with polypropylene cushions that are available in three colours.

Photographer: Courtesy of Ethnicraft
Products: Roller Max Outdoor dining table, $3,999; Bok Outdoor dining chairs in Teak with Mocha Cushions by Alain van Havre, $1,638 each. Arcadia Modern Home and Maison Corbeil

