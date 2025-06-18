Decorating & Design
The Healthy Home: 8 Sustainable Summer Accents for Indoors and Out
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Published on June 18, 2025
From stylish outdoor furniture made of recyclable materials to colourful towels crafted from organic cotton, this curated collection of
sustainable furniture and decorative accents will help you elevate your indoor and outdoor spaces this summer. Shop our top eight noteworthy sustainable summer accents now!
Sit Back and Relax
The new Tulum collection from Canadian furniture maker Urban Barn includes an outdoor armchair, love seat and sofa, each made with a sustainable acacia frame and
recyclable polypropylene rope detailing. Water-resistant polyester upholstery in a mossy green hue complements the great outdoors.
Photographer: Courtesy of Urban Barn
Products:
Armchair, $599,
Urban Barn
; sofa, $1,299,
Urban Barn
; love seat (not shown), $1,099,
Urban Barn
. All in Green
Bright Idea
Known for its durable drinking glasses, Canadian dishware brand Fable has recently expanded into
lighting with the Curve table light. Made from 3D-printed, plant-based biodegradable materials, the wired, dimmable lamp has an undulating form and soft, ambient glow.
Photographer: Courtesy of Fable
Earn Your Stripes
Marimekko’s new soft and absorbent Raide bath towels by Annika Rimala are made from 100 per cent
organic cotton. Available in two colourways, the towels have bold red or green stripes on a light pink background.
Photographer: Courtesy of Marimekko
Woven Wonder
An open
rattan weave forms the base of Must’s Bodhi side table with a top in recycled teak. Perfect for setting down a drink or using as a stool!
Photographer: Courtesy of Must
The Roller Max Outdoor dining table from Ethnicraft has a reclaimed teak base and hand-finished, hard-wearing concrete top. Here, it’s paired with Ethnicraft’s classic Bok Outdoor dining chairs, first released in 2016. Also in teak, the
chairs are topped with polypropylene cushions that are available in three colours.
Photographer: Courtesy of Ethnicraft
Products:
Roller Max Outdoor dining table, $3,999; Bok Outdoor dining chairs in Teak with Mocha Cushions by Alain van Havre, $1,638 each.
Arcadia Modern Home
and
Maison Corbeil