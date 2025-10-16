Decorating & Design

Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Colour of the Year Is Rich and Dramatic

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on October 16, 2025

Benjamin Moore’s pick for their 2026 Colour of the Year, Silhouette (AF-655), is a dramatic and moody choice: a mix of rich espresso hues blended with subtle notes of charcoal. “Fashion really stood out to us this year,” notes Benjamin Moore’s Director of Colour Marketing & Development, Andrea Magno. “The charcoal notes in Silhouette are refined and sophisticated, an embrace of increasingly darker tones in decorating. We’re really leaning into this colour, which is inspired by a modern take on classical suiting.”

Andrea says the colour of the year is determined by a series of workshops, using inspiration taken from travel and artifacts. “We are seeing a continuation of deepening, brown-tones, moving away from New Age-y colours like Hazy Lilac (2116-40) and last year’s colour of the year, Cinnamon Slate (2113-40), towards something moodier.”

“In 2023 we had browns like Wenge (AF-180), Leather Saddle Brown (2100-20), Chowning’s Tan (CW-195) in our colour of the year palettes, now we are moving towards a warmer, enveloping alternative,” says Andrea of the shade Silhouette. When tempered by creamy trim, this dark tone is a distinguished complement for wood and metals.

Silhouette is a burnt umber you can use to drench a space or pair with other colours, like Swiss Coffee (OC-45). “Everything shines against it,” says Andrea. “It’s like wrapping yourself in a blanket, and it creates a relationship with textural fabrics like bouclé and woven rugs.”

Photographer:

Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

