Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Colour of the Year Is Rich and Dramatic

Benjamin Moore’s pick for their 2026 Colour of the Year, Silhouette (AF-655), is a dramatic and moody choice: a mix of rich espresso hues blended with subtle notes of charcoal. “Fashion really stood out to us this year,” notes Benjamin Moore’s Director of Colour Marketing & Development, Andrea Magno. “The charcoal notes in Silhouette are refined and sophisticated, an embrace of increasingly darker tones in decorating. We’re really leaning into this colour, which is inspired by a modern take on classical suiting.”