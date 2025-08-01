Behr’s Colour of the Year is the “Hidden Gem” You Need Now!

Green is big, and this blue green is amazingly lush and livable.

Like its name, Behr’s 2026 Colour of the Year, Hidden Gem (N430-6A), is truly a colour that is not what it seems. A moody, smoky jade green, it is a sophisticated and elegant colour that feels both grounded and alive. Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr, says “Hidden Gem captures that spirit in both name and colour — its depth and refinement meets the desire for colours that are eternally stunning and stylish.”

Great mixed with stone, sleek black hardware and antique brass, Hidden Gem represents a lean towards darker, soulful colours that are replacing pale neutrals as the trend direction for 2026. The shade is part of Behr’s 2026 Colour Trends Palette, a group of warm neutrals and vibrant accents that still includes some soft pastels and cool mid-tones. Below, see more images of Behr’s versatile new colour of the year, Hidden Gem! Plus, go behind the scenes with H&H’s senior interiors editor, Stacy Begg, who attended Behr’s Colour of the Year reveal event in Upstate New York.