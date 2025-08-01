Decorating & Design

Behr’s Colour of the Year is the “Hidden Gem” You Need Now!

Author: Stacy Begg

Published on August 1, 2025

Green is big, and this blue green is amazingly lush and livable.

Like its name, Behr’s 2026 Colour of the Year, Hidden Gem (N430-6A), is truly a colour that is not what it seems. A moody, smoky jade green, it is a sophisticated and elegant colour that feels both grounded and alive. Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr, says “Hidden Gem captures that spirit in both name and colour — its depth and refinement meets the desire for colours that are eternally stunning and stylish.”

Great mixed with stone, sleek black hardware and antique brass, Hidden Gem represents a lean towards darker, soulful colours that are replacing pale neutrals as the trend direction for 2026. The shade is part of Behr’s 2026 Colour Trends Palette, a group of warm neutrals and vibrant accents that still includes some soft pastels and cool mid-tones. Below, see more images of Behr’s versatile new colour of the year, Hidden Gem! Plus, go behind the scenes with H&H’s senior interiors editor, Stacy Begg, who attended Behr’s Colour of the Year reveal event in Upstate New York.

Hidden Gem is an interesting colour when used with neutral kitchen cabinets, and also pairs well with warm brass hardware.

Photographer: Courtesy of Behr

Colour drench your walls, panelling, and trim with Hidden Gem to add drama to a living room or family room. You can vary the sheen levels on woodwork for added interest.

Photographer: Courtesy of Behr

Crisp white bathroom fixtures look great against moody walls in Hidden Gem.

Photographer: Courtesy of Behr

Erica Woelfel, VP of Colour and Creative Services at Behr (right) and Andy Lopez, SVP of Global Marketing at Behr welcoming media to the Colour of the Year reveal opening party.

Photographer: Stacy Begg

First glimpses of Hidden Gem, Behr’s Colour of the Year for 2026. A colour drenched entryway with hints of gold.

Photographer: Stacy Begg

Behr’s Colour of the Year, Hidden Gem, paired with Blank Canvas and accents of gold in this modern kitchen.

Photographer: Stacy Begg

Hidden Gem mixed with similar hued tiles is a nice backdrop to a black modern vanity from Home Depot.

Photographer: Stacy Begg

Colour drenched walls in Hidden Gem provide a nice foil for the playful pink sofa. Applied moulding gives the room a Parisian vibe.

Photographer: Stacy Begg

Behr’s 2026 Colour Trends Palette leads the way to dinner amongst the trees at Wildflower Farms Resort.

Photographer: Stacy Begg

