Brown Is the New Black: Find Out How to Use It

Brown is stepping into the spotlight as a go-to neutral. Designers are using the warm hue in decorating, upholstery and textiles, creating rooms that feel both current and enduring. “There are so many deep, gorgeous browns on the market in every category that they feel irresistible,” says Lynda Reeves in H&H’s 2026 Trends issue. “Clothes, purses, shoes, floors, furniture and, of course, paint, all seem to be available in rich, beautiful versions of brown and russet.” Even Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Colour of the Year, Silhouette (AF-655), is a rich, moody brown with espresso and charcoal undertones, signalling a move toward deeper, more grounded palettes. From rich chocolate brown sofas to soft camel cushions, see how designers are using brown to look anything but boring.

Upholstered Seating We love the range of brown tones in this banquette area designed by Kessler Levitan Design. “Our clients were looking for a scheme with muted colours in a neutral palette,” says designer Jo Levitan. The walnut millwork provides a warm backdrop for a bench seat upholstered in cosy camel mohair. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan Bed Frame A burnt umber velvet headboard complements the blue hemp grasscloth wall covering in this bedroom, while white bed sheets edged in a caramel hue bring it together. Photographer: Emilia Wisniewski Designer: Valerie Wilcox Drapes This bungalow basement by Ashley Montgomery is effortlessly layered with brown tones, including rich walnut panelling and luxurious drapes that add depth and reinforce the room’s cocooning atmosphere, perfect for movie nights. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery Paint For the basement bar, Ashley chose a Mahogany-brown hue for the cabinets, Benjamin Moore’s Hasbrouck Brown (HC-71). “I find darkness adds soul and character to a space,” she says. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery Antique Ceramics A mix of weathered ceramics is an easy, low-commitment way to introduce brown into a space without going custom. Clustered together, these tonal pieces add warmth, depth and a sense of earthiness. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Montana Labelle Design Checkered Rug Designer Montana Labelle is known for creating earthy interiors layered with vintage elements. A brown checkered rug in this living room delivers a nostalgic yet of-the-moment look that feels effortlessly cool. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Montana Labelle Design Throw Cushions Throw cushions offer a non-committal way to introduce this new neutral. Softer than black and more grounded than white, brown cushions pair beautifully with light blue in this charming breakfast corner. Photographer: Anna Stathaki Designer: Sey Studios Luxe Layering If you want to go all in on the brown trend, it comes down to thoughtful layering. Here, beige and brown seating is softened by off-white limewashed walls and tonal drapes. Warm wood accents, natural textures, a touch of greenery (like a faux olive tree) and aged materials come together to create a rich, earthy palette that embodies quiet luxury.